Natasha Raskin Sharp welcomes first baby as she confirms break from BBC role

Natasha Raskin Sharp has announced the arrival of her first child. Taking to social media on Thursday night, the Antiques Road Trip star shared the exciting news alongside an adorable photo of her newborn's tiny hand.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," penned the 37-year-old, before confirming that she would be taking a step back from her radio and TV jobs following her new arrival.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the Scottish star, with one person writing: "Oh many congratulations Natasha to you and your husband. Wonderful news, lots of joy and happiness," while another added: "Aww, that's such lovely news. Congratulations to you all. Enjoy this wonderful time."

A third fan commented: "Many congratulations, the most beautiful gift we can get, take care and rest up."

© Photo: BBC Natasha is known for her roles on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip

The new mum welcomed her first child with her husband Joe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple first met back in 2013 behind the scenes of the BBC and tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016.

The couple currently reside in Glasgow with their adorable dog, Bonnie.

While Natasha tends to keep her relationship private, she has shared glimpses into her home life on occasion. Posting a snap of her gorgeous living room filled with greenery, she penned: "In our house, my husband takes care of the plants and I take care of the playlists… My weekly music show on @BBCRadioScot starts at 10 pm."

© BBC Studios Natasha is an antiques and art expert

Natasha is a familiar face up and down the country thanks to her roles on various BBC daytime shows, including Flog It!, Bargain Hunt, and Antiques Road Trip.

The antiques and art expert is also the daughter of respected contemporary artist Philip Raskin.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2022, Natasha revealed how her dad influenced her career by taking her to a contemporary art auction after she completed a History of Art degree at Glasgow University.

© Photo: Instagram Natasha with her father, artist Philip Raskin

"It hadn't occurred to me to work in the auction world," she explained. "Had it not been for my dad, I wouldn't have known that you could do such exciting things or sell contemporary art at auction which I continue to do to this day, and indeed, not just catalogue them, but sell them from The Rostrum.

"So I have a lot to thank him for and remember very, very clearly a genuine milestone moment," she added.