Fan convinced major character to return following Death in Paradise’s season 13 return

Death in Paradise season 13 returned to celebrate its 100th episode on Sunday night, and while fans were loving the return of Neville and the team - and the drama surrounding Commissioner Selwyn’s attempted murder - there was one small moment from the episode that really had viewers talking.

During the episode, DI Neville Parker is spending some time in his beach hut home when he looks longingly at a photographer of his former detective partner, DS Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert. Fans may remember that Neville admitted his feelings to Florence only for her to tell him that she thought they were better as friends. She eventually left the island for her own safety after an undercover operation.

Speaking about the moment in the season 13 premiere, fans were quick to point out that they believe it means that Florence will be returning to the show - even if it meant Neville leaving the island. Taking to X/Twitter, one person wrote: “The only way that happens is if Neville leaves Saint Marie. Not including the Christmas specials this was @RalfLittle 29th episode meaning he's about to level Kris Marshall with 30 episodes, not including the Beyond Paradise cross-over.”

Another fan added: “Would love to see them together but not if it means losing Neville!” A third person wrote: “When Neville leaves St Marie, I need Florence to be waiting to pick him up.”

Viewers of the hit BBC show are rooting for Neville after plenty of trouble in the romance department - particularly after season 12 saw his new girlfriend attempt to frame him for murder as part of a revenge plot.

Speaking about how Neville deals with the betrayal in season 13, Ralf told the BBC: “He's obviously very hurt and bruised by it and mistrustful of people. The concept of romance and love has left him extremely jaded. He feels like maybe it's just not for him and that for some people, it just doesn't work for them.”

He added: "We join him in this series very much feeling like he's one of those people and this is all just something he should give up on or he'll get hurt again. He's broken by the whole experience and ready to give up on the idea of loving in any way at all.

“This series we've talked about how, due to the fallout from Sophie, he must do that all over again, but emotionally he has to go kind of, 'No I shouldn't have to hide away, I have to face down everything that's out there, even if it's painful and difficult.' It's a massive emotional journey for him and a satisfying one.”

Josephine has previously alluded to potentially returning for more episodes, telling HELLO!: “Production was so nice! They told me, 'We're not going to kill you off, just in case one day you want to come back and say hello, not as a ghost but as a living person!”

"For a special episode, why not! […] Maybe in a few years, yeah, why not."