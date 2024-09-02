Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert is worlds away from character in new look at upcoming drama

Joséphine Jobert is known and loved for her portrayal of DS Florence Cassell in the BBC's long-running crime drama, Death in Paradise. Having left the show at the end of series 13, which saw Florence and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) sail off into the sunset together, the actress is set to star in an upcoming detective drama – and her character looks so different to DS Florence!

Joséphine will star alongside Canadian actor Allan Hawco in the new police procedural, titled Saint-Pierre, which follows two seasoned detectives who are forced to unite to solve unique and puzzling crimes.

In a joint Instagram post with the show's official account, Joséphine shared a new look at her character, Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, in a behind-the-scenes post showing the actress taking promo shots for the series. The caption read: "Main character moments with @josephinejobert_official."

While viewers are used to seeing Joséphine donning brightly-coloured wrap dresses and her dark locks flowing over her shoulders, the star's new character sports a very different look. In her latest post, Josephine is seen wearing black trousers, a matching roll-neck jumper and a beige trench coat. Meanwhile, her hair is slicked back in a ponytail.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement, with one person writing: "Looking forward to seeing you back on the little ol screen," while another added: "Main character energy."

Josephine Jobert is set to star in new detective drama, Saint Pierre

So, what's the show about?

The official synopsis reads: After Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon (the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Newfoundland).

"Fitz's arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault, a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons. Saint-Pierre is a police procedural with French star Josephine Jobert as Arch and Canadian star Allan Hawco as Fitz, and James Purefoy rounding out the stellar team."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Joséphine Jobert is best known for playing Florence in Death in Paradise

It continues: "As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores. At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

Sadly, fans will have to wait a little while until the show arrives on their screens as it's slated to premiere on Canadian channel CBC Television in the winter of 2025.