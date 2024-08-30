Death in Paradise star shares exciting update on upcoming series

Élizabeth Bourgine has shown that filming for the next series of Death in Paradise is well underway with a series of behind-the-scenes snaps.

© Denis Guyenon Elizabeth's character is a staple in the series

The 67-year-old actress, who plays Saint Marie bar owner Catherine Bordey, took to Instagram to share dreamy sunset photographs of Guadeloupe, where the series is filmed.

She also shared a fun video in costume, captioned: "Ready to shoot," where a script is also visible in the foreground.

WATCH: Elizabeth is all smiles as she prepares for a day of filming

In another video, the star showed off her vibrant costume, ready to begin filming, but it seemed the weather had other ideas, as she captioned the video: "Catherine is ready, but it is raining."

Élizabeth has been filming and working in Guadeloupe for at least four months, having shared behind-the-scenes photos from costume fittings for her fun and colourful outfits as Catherine Bordey back in May.

WATCH: Elizabeth shows off her amazing costume

She previously told HELLO! in an exclusive interview about the travelling demands of the job. She said: "The other [actors] stay for six months. I don’t. I come for a week, sometimes two, sometimes just four days. It’s like those members of your family who are always travelling; when they come back, you just want to be with them. So when I arrive in Guadeloupe, I always want to see my friends."

Élizabeth also enjoys exploring the island when she can. "If I have to stay longer because of the schedule or the weather, I love taking my car and then heading somewhere. I think: 'I don’t know that street,' so I’ll go there and I get lost the same way. Then what I love is coming back to my hotel and writing."

© Denis Guyenon Most of the old crew will be returning, but with a different detective

These latest videos come as Eastenders star Don Wilet has been revealed as the newest actor to step into the shoes of the detective, playing Mervin Wilson in the upcoming Christmas special and series 14. The BBC said the newest detective "isn’t overly pleased with his new surroundings" as he arrives in Saint Marie, so there's lots to look forward to.

© Philippe_VIRAPIN Ralf Little’s replacement on Death in Paradise is Don Gilet

Don has said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

"Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"