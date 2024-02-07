9-1-1 season 7: Exclusive first look poster, Buck's dilemma and everything else we know...

It's been a long time coming but 9-1-1 season seven is almost with us, and the first episode looks set to feature an explosive emergency that will be one of the biggest and boldest we've ever seen from the 118.

This exclusive new poster reveals the scale of the emergency, which will see Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) trapped on a cruise ship that capsizes after a devastating explosion.

© ABC 9-1-1 returns on March 14

The pair were last seen at the end of season six heading out on their long-awaited honeymoon, without telling their friends or families, and the first teaser trailer confirmed suspicions that the two may have been on board when a sergeant's badge could be seen floating through the water.

9-1-1 season seven episode one title:

ABC released the synopsis on February 6 along with the episode title, "Abandon ‘Ships".

"Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together," the synopsis read, also revealing that the first episode won't be fully focused on the cruise ship.

Bobby and Athena in 9-1-1

What has Angela Bassett said about 9-1-1 season seven?

Angela spoke to HELLO! at the 2024 Golden Globes and admitted this is her "favorite opening" in seven seasons.

"It is going to be very wet and wonderful, wet and wild," she said.

"It's a shortened season because we had such a crazy year in Hollywood, so we are going to give it to you, we won't be coasting, we are coming full throttle."

ABC releases third teaser for 9-1-1 season 7

How many episodes will be in 9-1-1 season seven?

ABC has not confirmed the number of episodes but it would make sense for there to be 10 episodes, matching up with Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, two ABC shows which will also premiere on March 14.

As well as the opening cruise disaster, it appears there will also be further emergencies out on the water, with crew sharing behind-the-scenes videos from various boats, and Ryan Guzman posting a picture, taken by Oliver Stark, of him standing on a coast guard boat.

Will Buck be dating Natalia in 9-1-1 season 7?

© ABC Natalia and Buck in 911

The title "Abandon 'Ships" is also an interesting insight into the couples of 9-1-1, as the apostrophe before the word "ship" hints at a shortening of the word "relationship".

At the end of season six, firefighters Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) both appeared to have entered into new romances, with Buck clearing the air with death doula Natalia (Annelise Cepero) and asking her to help him buy a new couch, while Eddie was encouraged by his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) to call Marisol (Edy Ganem), a woman he met on a call, and ask her out on a date.

While it is unclear if the episode will feature any kind of time jump, Annelise is thought to not be returning as she has a new Broadway play in New York City, suggesting that as well as the literal "abandon the cruise ship" meaning, the episode title is also hinting that Buck has abandoned his relationship.

Will Eddie be dating Marisol?

© Fox Gavin McHugh and Ryan Guzman as Chris and Eddie Diaz

Edy is believed to be returning for episode one so although it is unclear if they are still dating, it is thought Marisol will make an appearance, hinting that the pair remain in contact.

Are there any returning characters?

Although ABC has not yet confirmed the return of Louis Ferrigno Jr, who played firefighter Tommy Kinnard, he has been spotted filming in videos shared by Oliver.

Tommy was an original member of the 118, working alongside Bobby and paramedic Henrietta Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Howard 'Chim' Han (Kenneth Choi), but he was transferred to station 217 and replaced by Buck.

© ABC Jennifer Love Hewitt and Kenneth Choi as Maddie and Chim in 911

Did Maddie and Chim get married?

At the end of 9-1-1 season six Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewiit) had proposed to Chim and they were planning their wedding. It appeared that they had decided on using their home as the wedding venue, and fans will be hoping to see the wedding play out in season seven.

We also know twins Bailey and Hailey Leung, who play Maddie and Chim's daughter Jee-Yun, will be back giving us more adorable moments on screen and hopefully at the wedding.

© ABC Oliver Stark as Buck in 911

Who is Buck fighting with in season 7?

Jennifer Love Hewitt stars as Maddie, Buck's older sister, in the show and on February 6 gave fans a glimpse at a script which revealed Buck was in someone's bad books.

The script was posted on her Instagram page and later deleted.

"How’s he feeling?" Maddie said, to which Buck replied: "I don’t know, we haven’t really talked."

© Instagram Jennifer shares the script she was using on February 7

The script wasn't fully visible but text revealed Buck telling her that someone "doesn’t want to hear from me" and when she insisted it was "not true," he said: "I’m sure it is. I’m the one who did this to him."

"It was an accident on a basketball court," Maddie insists, before the script appeared to read that the character "knows you didn't" mean whatever happened or was said.

Is Hen the Captain in 911?

Hen has taken over the Captain role when Bobby is out of action in past seasons. She was pictured on set during filming for season seven wearing the captain's hat, so it is thought she will be given the role during Bobby's honeymoon.

© Fox Hen (center) takes over as Captain

When is 9-1-1 back?

9-1-1 season 7 will return on ABC on March 14 at 8/7c.