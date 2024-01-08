Exclusive: Angela Bassett teases 'wet and wild' 9-1-1 season 7 opening emergency

9-1-1 season seven may have only just kicked off filming but Angela Bassett has two words for what we can expect: "Full throttle". Speaking to HELLO! on the Golden Globes red carpet, Angela, who stars as Sergeant Athena Grant, laughed when asked about the initial teasers which revealed the opening emergency will focus on a cruise ship, remarking: "Isn't it frightening?"

Admitting this is her "favorite opening" in seven seasons, she said: "It is going to be very wet and wonderful, wet and wild."

9-1-1 season 7 poster

As for what we can expect from the seventh season – the first on ABC – Angela added: "It's a shortened season because we had such a crazy year in Hollywood, so we are going to give it to you, we won't be coasting, we are coming full throttle."

A series of teaser trailers released reveal that the 118 will be called out to the ocean after a terrifying explosion on a cruise ship, and although it's unclear if the ship is the same one that Athena and husband Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) were seen boarding in the season six finale for their long-awaited honeymoon, one of the clips reveals a Sergeant's badge floating in the water – and eagle-eyed fans will remember that Athena and Bobby chose to head out on their honeymoon in secret making this rescue potentially all the more devastating for the team.

ABC releases third teaser for 9-1-1 season 7

Angela's comments are the first we've had from cast or crew, as the new season was impacted impacted by the 2023 SAG and WGA strikes, and therefore will not return to screens until March 2023.

It will also be the first season to air on ABC, the sister network to 20th Television, the production company responsible for creating 9-1-1 since its 2018 debut, along with its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will remain on Fox.

© Getty Angela on the Golden Globes red carpet

Angela attended the 2024 Golden Globes after winning at last year's awards for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela turned heads in a slinky black off-the-shoulder gown, adding a pair of dramatic drop earrings, a slick of scarlet lipstick, and styling her hair in bouncy waves.

She presented the first award alongside Jared Leto. This year's Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, sees Barbie as the top nominee with nine nods, followed closely by Oppenheimer which is up for eight gongs. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is hot on its heels with seven nominations, tied with Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.