Terrifying first look at 9-1-1 season 7 hints at major drama for Bobby and Athena

9-1-1 looks set to throw our beloved leads Bobby Nash and Athena Grant straight into the action, as the first look at season seven reveals a terrifying explosion on a cruise ship.

It's unclear if the ship is the same one that Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) were seen boarding in the season six finale for their long-awaited honeymoon, but eagle-eyed fans will remember that the two chose to head out in secret…

"I'm on a cruise ship, there was an explosion," a passenger tells a 9-1-1 operator in the short clip, which was released on December 29, 2023, and only showed the cruise ship in the dark of the night.

Little else is known about the new season, which was impacted by the 2022 SAG and WGA strikes, and therefore will not return to screens until March 2023. It will also be the first season to air on ABC.

ABC is a sister network to 20th Television, the production company responsible for creating 9-1-1 since its 2018 debut, along with its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will remain on Fox. However, Fox had no ownership in the series, and each episode is rumored to cost up to $10 million, and with expensive visual effects and stunts, Fox's decision to let the series go to ABC was purely financial.

9-1-1 season 7 poster

HELLO! understands that there have been no changes to the showrunner or production teams; Kristen Reidel has been running the show since Tim Minear placed his focus on spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star.