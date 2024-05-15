Death in Paradise begins filming with new Detective Inspector Don Gilet

Production has commenced on the next instalment of Death in Paradise. Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, Don Warrington – aka Commissioner Selwyn Patterson – confirmed the news, sharing photos from the set in Guadeloupe. "Back to work," he penned in the caption.

Élizabeth Bourgine, whom fans have come to know and love as Catherine Bordey, has also shared some videos from the French archipelago, revealing that she's already been to costume fittings, and received her script for the Christmas special.

An exciting development, Don and Elizabeth's updates were shared two weeks after Don Gilet was confirmed as the new Detective Inspector at Saint Marie. Handed the reins after Ralf Little's exit in March, the actor will star as Mervin Wilson in the upcoming Christmas special as well as season 14 of the hit show.

© Philippe_VIRAPIN Ralf Little’s replacement on Death in Paradise is Don Gilet

Known for his roles in EastEnders, Sherwood and Shetland, Don will make his debut in December, and it sounds like his character won't be "overly pleased" with his new life in the Caribbean.

"Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it," said Don, 57.

"It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder are also expected to return for the 2024 Christmas special. Absent from the upcoming episodes, however, will be Tahj Miles – aka Marlon Pryce – who made his departure halfway through season 13.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Tahj Miles is not expected to appear in the Christmas special

Following a four-year stint on Death in Paradise, Tahj was written out of the series, with his character leaving Saint Marie and moving to Jamaica. While fans were gutted to say goodbye, the actor will return to our screens in another BBC project titled, Mr Loverman.

Meanwhile, Ralf Little, who appeared as Detective Neville Parker, is not expected to feature in the Christmas special either.

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Ralf Little left the show in March

Explaining why he chose to leave the show this year, Ralf explained that he felt Neville's story had well and truly come to an end. "You know, this last series was always going to be my last series. I spoke to the BBC and Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed," he said during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

"If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right."