Too Good To Be True viewers saying same thing about Downton Abbey star's new thriller

Channel 5's new thriller series, Too Good To Be True, premiered on Wednesday night – and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

The drama stars Kara Tointon as cash-strapped single mum Rachel, who works hard as a cleaner to provide for her 11-year-old son, Liam. When she's offered a new job as an exclusive housekeeper for wealthy businessman Elliot, played by Downton Abbey's Allen Leech, Rachel jumps at the opportunity to work fewer hours for more money. But what exactly are Elliot's intentions?

WATCH: Kara Tointon and Allen Leech star in Channel 5’s new thriller Too Good To Be True

Taking to social media, viewers praised the compelling opening episode. One person penned: "Just watched the first episode of #TooGoodToBeTrue on Channel 5, before binge-watching the rest on Friday. Really good so far," while another added: "Drama really living up to name, never judge a book by its cover. Great first episode, had me gripped, it had everything & felt eerie but in a good way."

Praising Kara's performance, a third person wrote: "Really intrigued so far as to what's going on and Kara Tointon is brilliant," while another agreed, adding: "Brilliant programme on @channel5_tv mega acting by @karatointon #AllenLeech."

© Channel 5 Kara Tointon stars in the drama

For those yet to watch the series, it follows hard-working mum Rachel, who's struggling to put food on the table for her academically gifted son, Liam. One day, her boss is approached by a businesswoman, Simone, who acts for an extremely wealthy client called Elliot and offers Rachel a job working as his exclusive housekeeper at his mansion manor house. But with better pay and shorter hours, it sounds too good to be true.

The synopsis continues: "Elliot is incredibly generous and welcoming to Rachel and Liam, giving them presents and showing Liam his vintage car collection. But as Rachel and Liam get further drawn into this seemingly perfect life, Elliot’s motives come into question. Is it Rachel or Liam that he’s interested in?"

© Channel 5 Allen Leech stars as Elliot

During an appearance on The One Show, Kara teased what happens after Rachel takes on her new role. "It's very strange, she wonders why he's chosen her," explained the actress. "It turns out he's been staying at the hotel she's been working at and he takes a liking, for some reason, to this mother-son duo."

Starring alongside Kara and Allen is Charlie Hodson-Prior as Rachel's son Liam. Sara Powell (The House Across the Street), Taj Atwal (Hullraisers), John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Oliver Devoti (Mr Holmes) also appear in the series.

© Channel 5 Charlie Hodson-Prior plays Liam

Rounding out the cast are Ciara McKeown, Esther Ayo James, Seamus Moran, Denise McCormack, Grace Evans and Colleen Keogh.

Too Good To Be True is available to stream on Channel 5.