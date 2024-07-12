Inside The Night Caller star Suzanne Packer's life, from famous brother to actor ex-husband

Suzanne Packer plays kind café worker Rosa in Channel 5's gritty drama The Night Caller, which has kept viewers glued to their screens since it premiered on Sunday night.

The Welsh actress stars alongside Robert Glenister, who plays Tony, a lonely cabbie driver whose growing, unhealthy obsession with a late-night radio talk host has dangerous consequences.

Suzanne, 61, has appeared in various gripping dramas over the years, from The Pembrokeshire Murders to In My Skin, and Vera. She's perhaps best recognised for playing Tess Bateman in the BBC medical drama Casualty, a role she held for 11 years from 2003 to 2015. But while she's been a regular face on our screens for over three decades, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? And did you know that her brother is a famous sports star? Keep reading for more details…

WATCH: Have you seen Channel 5's new drama, The Night Caller?

Suzanne's famous brother Colin Jackson

Suzanne isn't the only famous face in her family. Her younger brother is sports star Colin Jackson, CBE. The former sprint and hurdling athlete became a household name after winning a silver medal at the 1988 Olympic Games.

© James Stack Suzanne's brother is sports star Colin Jackson

During his impressive sporting career, Colin was crowned two-time World Champion, twice Commonwealth Champion and four times European Champion. He also set the world record for the 110 metres hurdles in 1993.

While Colin, 57, rose to fame thanks to his sporting career, he's also made a name for himself in showbiz. After retiring from athletics, he joined the BBC as an athletics commentator and pundit before signing up for the third series of Strictly Come Dancing, placing second with his dance partner Erin Boag. More recently, he appeared in the 2021 celebrity line-up of Dancing on Ice, placing third in the competition.

© @colinrayjackson/Instagram Suzanne and Colin share a close bond

Back in 2003, when Suzanne starred in Casualty, she revealed the perks of being Colin's sister.

When asked if being the athlete's sister had helped propel her acting career, she told the BBC: "Being Colin Jackson's sister hasn't helped me in my career so far at all. However, there is a nice perk being his sister. He is on the 'A' list and sometimes he takes me to his 'A' list events."

© BBC/Alistair Heap Suzanne is best known for starring in Casualty

In 2018, the siblings teamed up to present the Sunday Morning show on BBC Radio Wales.

Suzanne opened up about her close bond with her brother when their show was first announced. "Colin and I live around the corner from each other, and we're really close, so I want the show to sound like we're just sitting down and having a good old gossip," she said.

© @colinrayjackson/Instagram Suzanne often features on Colin's Instagram page

Suzanne's famous ex-husband and love life

Suzanne tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, so her current relationship status is unknown.

She was, however, married to American actor Jesse Newman from 1997 to 2004. It's thought that the couple share a son named Paris.