The Night Caller viewers saying same thing about Channel 5's new thriller

Channel 5's new thriller, The Night Caller, debuted on Sunday night and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

The four-part series, which airs over four nights, follows lonely cab driver Tony, who develops an unhealthy obsession with a late-night radio DJ.

WATCH: Robert Glenister stars in Channel 5’s The Night Caller

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to Tony, played by Robert Glenister, who works night shifts after being dismissed from his teaching job. One night, Tony decides to ring late-night DJ Lawrence's (Sean Pertwee) radio show and immediately gets through. Tony confides in Lawrence, who empathises with the cab driver about his troubles.

As Tony starts to believe the pair have formed a bond, his calls to the radio show become more frequent.

© Channel 5 Television / Story Films / Szymon Lazewski Robert Glenister stars in The Night Caller

Taking to X, viewers praised the compelling first episode, with one person writing: "Well I enjoyed it, it's setting it up for a good few nights of suspense," while another was keen to watch the second instalment: "BRILLIANT! Episode 2 now!!!"

A third viewer penned: "Channel 5's The Night Caller great show, came across it by accident but safe to say I'm engrossed now," while another hailed the cinematography as "amazing".

Praising the performances of the two leads Robert and Sean, one person penned: "Brilliant stuff from Robert Glenister and Sean Pertwee in tonight's #TheNightCaller premiere. I can't wait to see what's coming up," while another agreed, adding: "Robert Glenister and Sean Pertwee are doing a cracking job in #TheNightCaller."

© Channel 5 Television / Story Films / DaraghMcDonaghphotography.co Sean Pertwee plays Lawrence

Ahead of the show's premiere, Robert encouraged viewers to watch beyond episode one, saying the series begins as a thriller but "becomes something far more involved".

Speaking about what drew him to the role, the Sherwood actor said: "It was a bit daunting as a job because Tony is in every scene! But I also like the fact that the series starts as a thriller, and then becomes something far more involved, far more complicated and human.

© Channel 5 Television / Story Films / Szymon Lazewski The show follows cab driver Tony

"If the audience makes a decision about what the show is by the end of episode one they should keep watching, because the chances are the series is not what they think it is," he added.

For those still to catch up with the first episode, the show follows taxi driver Tony, who after losing his job and the breakdown of his marriage, lives an increasingly isolated life, with cafe worker Rosa and late-night radio DJ Lawrence his only lifelines.

© Channel 5 Television / Story Films / Szymon Lazewski Suzanne Packer plays Rosa

The synopsis continues: "One night Tony plucks up the courage and rings NightTalk to speak to Lawrence, and soon becomes a 'friend of the show'. For the first time in years, he feels listened to. But as time passes his developing bond with the late-night DJ begins to turn into an unhealthy obsession as he starts interpreting Lawrence's ' worldview' in dangerous ways that have devastating impacts on Tony's life.

"One night, by chance, Lawrence gets into Tony's cab. The initial excitement at meeting takes a turn when Tony realises this DJ isn't the man he purports to be. Lawrence is a fake and Tony feels betrayed."

The Night Caller continues on Monday 8 July at 9pm on Channel 5.