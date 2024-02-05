7 new Netflix shows and movies for February 2024 that are must-watch

February is a quick month full of wintery chill and cups of tea - and great new Netflix shows, of course! Getting you through yet another phase of the long winter until the nights are a little shorter and the weather is a little brighter, the streaming platform has some excellent Valentine’s Day offerings, fantasy must-watches and gripping documentaries coming your way. Check out our top picks…

One Day - 8 February

Tissues at the ready! If you think you’re ready for this David Nicholls adaptation, think again. Based on the beloved 2009 novel, the story follows two peers, Emma and Dexter, who meet on the final night of their graduation and spend the next 20 years having many, many missed moments. But the journey is the thing with this one, and you are guaranteed to fall head over heels in love with them both as they grow and change over the years. Also, the episodes are only around 20 minutes a pop, making it the perfect snack-size show when you don’t have loads of time to spare!

WATCH: Will you be watching One Day?

Lover, Stalker, Killer - 9 February

This documentary follows Dave, a young man who turns to online dating after getting out of a long-term relationship. After meeting two women, Liz and Cari, online, things went very sour as the “twisted love triangle” got darker than anyone could have imagine - putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk. Intrigued? So are we!

Lover Stalker Killer

Players - 14 February

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is a New York sportswriter Mack who spent years devising successful hook-up ‘plays’ with her best pal - but with the main rule being that you are not allowed to build a relationship from a play. However, after Mack falls for her latest target, Nick (Lucifer’s very own Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely.

© K.C. Bailey/Netflix Gina Rodriguez as Mack and Tom Ellis as Nick in Players

Love is Blind - 14 February

Who’s ready for more married sight-unseen drama and chaos?! This time, the lucky singletons hail from Charlotte, North Carolina, where - for those who haven’t watched yet - the groups have several blind dates without seeing the other person, until they get engaged - all without ever seeing the other person. But when they do meet? That’s when things get really interesting!

Love is Blind is back for season 6

Mea Culpa - 23 February

Kelly Rowland, is that you? The synopsis for this new movie reads: “When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy, the truth isn't as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous.”

Kelly Rowland as Mea in Mea Culpa

Avatar The Last Airbender - 22 February

We know fans are excited for this one! The synopsis reads: “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix

“With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - 23 February

Are you a fan of Formula 1? If so, you don’t want to miss the return of this hit series. Offering unprecedented access, viewers will once again be taken behind the scenes of this exhilarating sport, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.