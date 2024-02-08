Meet the Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 cast

We’re ever so slightly obsessed with the crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Channel 5 - and for good reason! The hit show’s third season is well underway, and with a brilliant cast and solid storylines, the show has become a must-watch for us! But who stars in the popular show? Meet the cast here…

As well as an array of guest stars, the show stars Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay as Jean, a renowned and respected antiques dealer who returns with her expertise in the world of antiquities proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries.

WATCH: The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast rave about 'magical' filming location

Sally, incidentally, is also the show’s co-creator, writer and producer. Speaking about the show, Sally said: “We are thrilled to be returning to the sunshine and giving you another mystery-packed series of Madame Blanc. I am truly humbled by the love for our show and can’t wait to give you lots more adventures. See you in St. Victoire!"

Peep Show, Benidorm star Steve Edge also stars as Dom, while West End star Alex Gaumond stars as Chief of Police André Caron. Still Open All Hours and EastEnders actress Sue Holderness plays Judith, while Robin Askwith plays Jeremy, and Sue Vincent plays Gloria.

Sally Lindsay stars as Jean

Channel 5’s Paul Testar said: “Audiences have opened their hearts to the world of Sainte Victoire in series one and two with its wonderful characters and bafflingly high murder rate. I can’t wait to see what Sally and Sue come up with for the third series,” while Managing Director of Clapperboard Mike Benson added: “We are delighted that Madame Blanc has grown into such a well-loved returning series.

© Andrea Southam Steve Edge also stars as Dom

“We have a brilliant family of cast and crew that create the magic of St. Victoire, and we’re excited to be back together to make even more mysteries.”

Speaking about working on the show, Sally told The Sunday Post: "I think because of the way we make it, it’s different. It’s personable, it’s got a nice energy. It’s hard to describe, you should come and see us doing it. It’s just a massive laugh really… As a producer I’ve had to make grown-up decisions, it’s not all rainbows and unicorns.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is on its third season

“But if you make it easy and nice then people will want to come back. I think this is why we get these amazing guest stars. The rumours spread: they’re all having a massive laugh over there, I should spend a week with them. That’s what you want, isn’t it?”