7 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s One Day

Have you just about finished weeping over One Day? The hit Netflix romance series has been a huge favourite with viewers - with famous fans like Kim Kardashian even recommending watching it on Instagram! The British romantic drama follows friends Emma and Dexter and their relationship over the years - but what to watch after episode 14? Here are some similar series that might be able to fill the void…

Lovesick - Netflix

Finding out that he has chlamydia and is obligated to contact his previous sexual partners to let them know, Dylan takes a walk down memory lane to his previous relationships - reflecting on what worked and what went wrong, all the while being oblivious to the fact that his housemate, Evie, is in love with him. The perfect will-they-won’t-they show to watch if you have a One Day-shaped hole in your lives.

Lovesick stars Johnny Flynn as Dylan

Starstruck - BBC I Player

After a chance encounter on New Year’s Day, odd-jobbing Jessie accidentally strikes up a romance with Tom, an A-list actor. But being some such different worlds - with Tom on shoots, awards shows and with a flashy flat - and Jessie barely able to make ends meet - will they find a way to make it work? Like One Day, you spend plenty of episodes wishing that this pair would just get it together!

WATCH: Starstruck's season three trailer

Catastrophe - Channel 4

After a one-night stand, primary school teacher Sharon discovers that she’s pregnant and that American advertising executive, Rob, is the father. With a certain time limit on their hands until becoming parents, Rob moves to London to see if they can make a relationship work - despite barely knowing one another. If you like One Day’s razor-sharp humour, this is one for you.

Catastrophe stars Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan

Feel Good - Netflix

After George meets Mae during Mae’s stand-up routine at a comedy club, they begin a relationship with one another. However, all isn’t smooth sailing as they have to deal with George’s elusiveness when it comes to coming out and telling her friends and family about her relationship with Mae, while learning that Mae is a recovering drug addict. Sweet, affecting and very, very funny.

© Luke Varley Feel Good is available on Netflix

Last Tango in Halifax - BBC iPlayer

Single pensioners Celia and Alan reconnect after 60 years - after a misunderstanding meant that they failed to go on a date as teenagers. Grabbing life with both hands, the pair decide to get married - much to the surprise of their respective grown-up daughters, Caroline and Gillian. Much like Emma, this show is full of Northern wit and charm - and we couldn’t recommend it more.

© BBC/BritBox Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker starred together in hit BBC drama, Last Tango in Halifax

Normal People - BBC iPlayer

If you watched One Day because you fancied an absolute sob-fest, we have your next watch all lined up. Much like One Day, it follows a ‘popular’ boy and a somewhat insecure girl who fall for one another. Connell is one of the popular kids when he falls in love with Marianne, one of his wealthy peers who is shunned by her classmates for being ‘different’. The pair’s on-and-off romance is beautifully told - and made stars of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. If you haven’t watched it yet, what are you watching for?

Are you a fan of Normal People?

Love Life - BBC iPlayer

The story follows several relationships of Darby, a New Yorker - with each episode detailing every one of her relationships until she finds ‘the one’, it is a touching, funny and relatable journey - and it certainly doesn’t hurt that the whole saga is narrated by The Crown’s Lesley Manville!