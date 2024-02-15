Bridgerton’s Shonda Rhimes shares hint at season four romantic leads

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes has opened up about how plans are underway for season four - and was quizzed about how would be starring as the romantic leads for the new instalment.

Chatting at a Bridgerton event in London, Shonda was joined by the showrunner Jess Brownell as they discussed the highly anticipated show, with Jess explaining that they were already underway in planning season four.

WATCH: Bridgerton releases new Penelope and Colin scene from season 3

Speaking about what to expect with season three, she explained “It's hard. We finished season 3 and we're starting season 4 at this point. When we left off, we found out that Penelope was Lady Whistledown and that was a big deal and she had just been insulted by Colin.”

She added: “Colin spent last season trying to find himself and get over past heartbreaks. He enters the season having succeeded at that. He enters with a real new sense of confidence and that's a good thing.”

Kate and Jonathan were the focus of season two

Despite the show’s creative team has planned season four, Shonda refused to divulge any information about who will be taking over from Colin and Penelope as the lead romantic pair, explaining: “We do know the answer but we’re not gonna tell you.” Nicola added: “We knew we’d get a question like that!”

Fans have speculated that season four will either focus on Benedict or Eloise Bridgerton, who are the eldest Bridgerton siblings who still haven’t found their loves… yet! Speaking at the event about what to expect in season three, Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, said: “There are some really big dramatic moments this season and I’m looking forward to just seeing those. There are quite a few.”

Colin and Penelope are the main subjects in season three

So what can fans expect from season three? The official synopsis reads: “[Penelope] decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Bridgerton books in order © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton The Bridgerton book series in order The Duke and I The Viscount Who Loved Me An Offer From a Gentleman Romancing Mr. Bridgerton To Sir Phillip, With Love When He Was Wicked It's In His Kiss On The Way To The Wedding

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

Daphne and Simon's love story is the focus on season one

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”