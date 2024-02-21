SAG Awards 2024: How to watch, nominees and host revealed

Another cornerstone of awards season, this week, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars will jet to California for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles; Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, and The Holdovers will face off once more in the Film categories. Meanwhile, The Crown, Succession, and The Morning Show are going toe-to-toe in the world of TV.

So, who will reign supreme at this year's SAG Awards? Fans can find out on Sunday, February 25. Keep reading for all the details on how to tune in.

How to watch this year's SAG Awards

This year, the SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix, with all the action kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Netflix users around the world can also tune into the live event.

SAG Award nominees

To see the full list of nominations, click here.

This year, Oppenheimer and Barbie are the film heavyweights with four nominations each. Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon has been given three nods, and Poor Things, two.

© Instagram/Universal Oppenheimer is up for four nominations at the SAG Awards

As for TV, Succession is up for five awards, The Bear is nominated for four and The Morning Show has three.

© Home Box Office Succession has received the highest number of TV nominations

MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman and Selena Gomez: The 2024 SAG Awards snubs and surprises

READ: BAFTAs 2024 winners list: Oppenheimer, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest lead the way

Meet the hosts

At this point, it looks like the SAG Awards will go ahead without a host, just like it has in previous years. Back in 2013, Kathy Connell, a producer of the SAGs explained: "We chose to not have a host was [sic] because we didn't want the time taken away from the people we were honoring. Our show is just two hours long. We wanted the whole evening to be about the actors and not about one personality."

© Getty While the actual ceremony does not have a host, Tan France and Elaine Welteroth have been announced as this year's pre-show hosts

However, Tan France and Elaine Welteroth have been announced as this year's pre-show hosts. The duo will be interviewing nominees and highlighting the best red carpet looks of the night.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster and Red, White & Royal Blue's Taylor Zakhar Perez have been named ambassadors for the awards. They're expected to provide "viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony and participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events."