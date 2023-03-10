Kris Marshall reveals unique way Death In Paradise helped new role - and fans will be emotional The actor is back solving crimes as DI Humphrey Goodman

Kris Marshall has quite literally stepped back into the shoes of DI Humphrey Goodman for Beyond Paradise. Catching up with HELLO!, the actor revealed how he got back into character – and it all started with a sentimental keepsake from Death In Paradise.

"I actually put on one of my old jackets from Death In Paradise that had been in some kind of storage for four or five years," explained Kris, "and there were still some of my original notes that I'd made on scenes from Death In Paradise in the pockets.

"It was immediate you know, I just put the jacket on and put the shoes on – if it was as easy as that to find a character, just to put the clothes on!" he joked, "but it was."

Another aspect that made his return far more seamless, was getting to work alongside his good friend and co-star Sally Bretton – aka Humphrey's fiancée, Martha. "You know Sal and I work together quite a bit, and we've worked together since Humphrey and Martha had their happy ever after [in Death In Paradise]," Kris recalled, "so I see Sally relatively regularly – it was immediate, it was glorious."

Kris got back into character after discovering a number of Death In Paradise keepsakes in storage

Since making its debut earlier this month, Beyond Paradise has already become a big hit with fans. Ahead of tonight's episode, one Twitter user wrote: "Loving Beyond Paradise...Great cast and beautiful setting…"

Meanwhile, a second tweeted, "#BeyondParadise tonight. Loved the first 2 eps, hoping the 3rd is just as good," and a third celebrated: "IT'S BEYOND PARADISE DAY."

Kris also revealed how "glorious" it was getting to reunite with his co-star, Sally Bretton

As for whether Kris would be interested in returning to Death In Paradise for a potential crossover episode, the actor told HELLO!: "All I can say is watch this space, that's all I'll say to that." For now, we're keeping our fingers crossed!

