Good Morning Britain star addresses Kate Garraway’s absence following health concerns

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has addressed Kate Garraway’s absence on the hit breakfast show after she missed it for a second time this week, alongside her Smooth Radio show on Wednesday.

Kate, who was replaced by Ranvir Singh on Thursday and by Charlotte on Friday, is currently struggling having lost her voice, which is certainly tricky for a broadcast journalist! Charlotte explained: “She [Kate] would be here today but she's lost her voice. She's all well but she can't speak.”

WATCH: Kate Garraway returns to host Good Morning Britain for first time since Derek Draper's death as she praises 'amazing' support

Referencing Kate’s achievement having been included on The Independent’s list of Britain’s 50 most influential women for International Women’s Day, Adil Ray added: “She's lost her voice, she's been too influential in the past year." Charlotte agreed, saying: "I know, she obviously has been hasn't she.” The pair wished her a speedy recovery before continuing with the show.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain

It has been a very difficult time for Kate, who lost her husband Derek in January after a long illness caused by contracting COVID in 2020. In a statement posted to Instagram, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course, I will do so in due course, but for now, I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

© Instagram Derek passed away in January 2024

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

She returned to Good Morning Britain in February alongside her co-host and good friend Ben Shepherd. She spoke about Derek’s “extraordinary” funeral service, adding: “It was one of the most extraordinary send-offs, a real celebration.”

© ITV Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain

She continued: "It was really lovely to feel so much love from everybody here. Everybody has just been so nice, and all of you, it's just amazing.

"I keep thinking let's keep that lovely feeling going because I know I'm very lucky to have it. A lot of people don't have the jobs that you and I have and so they do have a lot of love around them from the people they know but it's harder for them to feel it because sadness doesn't get seen in the same way."