Good Morning Britain star makes surprise return after announcing show break

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid made a surprise return to the show on Friday after announcing her temporary break over the summer.

At the end of Wednesday's programme, the journalist confirmed that she would be taking some time off to enjoy the summer and would be back on our screens in September.

"I'm going to say goodbye because it's now time for me to go off on a break, which means I say goodbye to you at home," she told viewers, adding: "You never know, I might pop up in the meantime, but otherwise I see you back in September!"

When her co-star Ed Balls shared his disappointment, Susanna reassured him: "You will be in the capable hands of the rest of the Good Morning Britain team… I will see you in September. Thanks for your company."

Fans wished the star a relaxing break on social media, with one person writing: "Have a good summer break Susanna and see [you] in September. You deserve it."

However, on Thursday night, Susanna revealed that she would be returning to the show on Friday to report on the upcoming Euro 2024 final live from Berlin.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old reshared a post from the show's official account announcing the news. Alongside a snap of Susanna, the caption read: "Friday. Susanna from Berlin. Live on Good Morning Britain."

Susanna then shared a selfie taken outside Berlin's Olympiastadion, where England will face Spain on Sunday night.

On Friday morning, Susanna opened the show live from Berlin. "Good Morning Britain. We're live in Berlin as 50,000 England fans flock to Germany for Sunday's showdown with Spain," she began. "With England fans wanting to be part of history, the cost of flight is soaring and getting to Berlin is not cheap or easy."

Meanwhile, Kate Garraway and Adil Ray held down the fort in the London studio to cover the day's top news stories.

Susanna has been the programme's lead presenter since it launched back in 2014. Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh, Richard Madeley and Ed Balls are also regular presenters.

In February, Ben Shephard left the show after landing a gig as co-host of ITV's This Morning alongside Cat Deeley.

He said at the time: "For the last ten years I've been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat, welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes This Morning so loved."