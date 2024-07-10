Line of Duty star shares latest update on season 7 plans

Line of Duty could return, according to Adrian Dunbar. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the actor – who starred as Superintendent Ted Hastings – addressed the possibility of a seventh season.

After Susanna Reid probed Adrian about a new series and told him that Line of Duty needs to return, Adrian replied: "I think so, Vicky [McClure] thinks so, Martin [Compston] thinks so. Everybody thinks so. It'll be down to the BBC and Doctor Jed Mercurio I think, when and whether we do it."

"We're all up for it, we're keeping our fingers crossed," added the TV star. "Hopefully somebody will make a decision at some point and everybody will go 'Oh they're off again!'"

As fans will remember, Line of Duty last aired in May 2021, with DCI Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) exposed as 'H' or 'The Fourth Man'. But, after the big reveal, fans weren't quite ready to say goodbye to AC-12.

© Steffan Hill Adrian revealed that he and his fellow cast members are all hoping to return

In previous years, cast members have been quizzed about a seventh season, and it seems they're all on the same page.

"I don't know, there's no word of it. I think we've all been really honest and said should that happen, we're all game," Vicky McClure told The Guardian in 2022.

"I'll just stick with the guys. I think when it comes to a close, it will be a natural close for us all. And we're very close with Jed, so it's not a business transaction, do you know what I mean? This isn't business, this is our lives and we've all created careers from it, and we've all got a lot out of it.

© Steffan Hill Vicky Mcclure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

"Not only that, I can't imagine my life without Adey [Adrian Dunbar] and Martin in that acting capacity where it's like, well, at least I get to be with my mates for four months of the year."

For Martin Compston, the feeling's mutual but if Line of Duty were to return, the actor wants to ensure it's done right.

© World Productions/Steffan Hill Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott

Speaking to GQ in 2023, Martin said: "Me, Jed [Mercurio], Vicky [McClure] and Adrian [Dunbar] had a sit down and a big conversation last year just to see if we all honestly wanted to go again. Because, look, people can have their opinions about the finale but this is the most successful drama in BBC history.

"So that could be a good place to end and walk away. So it is definitely on the table. But I also liked the way it wrapped up," continued Martin. "We had a long talk about it and we all said that we'd be up for doing one more. One last one. So that's where we're at. That talk was in April and from then nothing's changed. All we've said is that we'd be up for doing one more at some point but none of us have signed on."