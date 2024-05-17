Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain after celebrating major news – details

Kate Garraway returned to host Good Morning Britain on Friday after being absent from Thursday's show. The journalist usually presents the ITV programme on Thursdays and Fridays each week but was replaced by Ranvir Singh.

Her absence didn't go unnoticed by viewers, with one person penning on social media: "WHAT'S Happened to Kate Garraway on GMB today? Why isn't she on as normal?"

Thankfully, Kate was back on our screens on Friday and appeared alongside Rob Rinder, who joined the show as a regular host back in 2022.

Sharing a selfie of the pair sitting behind the desk, Rob penned: "Good Morning Lovely Britain."

Viewers were pleased to see the duo hosting the show together, with one person writing in the comments section: "Hey Kate and Rob. So nice you're back on the telly this Friday."

Kate's return comes just a day after she marked a major achievement. When she's not hosting Good Morning Britain, the 57-year-old can be heard on Smooth Radio, where she presents a slot from 10am to 1pm every weekday.

On Thursday, Kate celebrated her highest-ever audience of 2.6 million weekly listeners. The impressive news was shared by Global's official X account. Alongside a photo of Kate, the caption read: "Having recently reached a milestone 10 years on the station, @KateGarraway celebrates her highest-ever audience on @SmoothRadio #RAJAR."

Kate's achievement comes just weeks after she was recognised for her contribution to broadcasting in television and radio at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards back in April.

During her speech, the journalist spoke about her late husband Derek Draper, who passed away in January following a battle with long Covid. "My life took a turn that meant suddenly I was a story that people wanted to talk about and particularly I wanted to tell Derek's story of what he went through and that touched a chord with lots of people," said the broadcaster. "That's amazing and now I feel a huge responsibility to them."

She also paid tribute to her colleagues who "literally keep you going and help you survive", giving a special mention to former GMB co-host Ben Shephard "for being the most extraordinary person to be by your side for 24 years."

It's been an emotional year for Kate after losing her husband Derek, who was first diagnosed with coronavirus in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before being discharged. Upon his return home, he received round-the-clock care from specialist nurses and his wife.

Since Derek's passing, Kate has been very open about her financial situation. Earlier this month, she revealed that she's had to withdraw part of her pension to pay her late husband's "belated bills".

"I have had to withdraw the bit you can tax-free from my pension to pay for belated bills for my husband, who has now passed away," she said during an episode of Good Morning Britain.

"People are having to do things - it wasn't a huge pension in the first place - which aren't what they saved for and some people don't have any savings at all."