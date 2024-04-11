Midsomer Murders announces spin-off ahead of show’s return

Fans have been waiting patiently for season 24 of the hit show Midsomer Murders, but in the meantime, we think book lovers might love this official spin-off project.

It has been announced that the first interactive novel is set to be released, where readers will be able to find out if they will be able to survive Britain’s most murderous county.

The official synopsis reads: “ All is not well in the beautiful county of Midsomer. On the eve of its first Villages In Bloom competition, a man lies dead, smelling of damson jam. Who could have done it? Well, that's where you come in. Step into the shoes of Midsomer CID's newest recruit, choose your own path and decide which way the story goes. “Will you get to the bottom of the mystery? Will you bring the perpetrator to justice? And perhaps most importantly of all, could you avoid an untimely, and possibly bizarre, death... will YOU survive Midsomer? Your task is to make the right choices, solve the case and - most tricky of all - stay alive!... Good luck.”

Midsomer Murders book

The novel, which has been described as “nostalgic” and perfect for any armchair detective, will be published on May 23rd. Will you be taking it on your summer holidays with you? We know we will!

Midsomer Murders has been one of the UK’s most beloved murder mysteries since it first aired back in 1997, and Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI Barnaby, and spoken about why the show should never end - and we agree!

John Nettles and Jason Hughes on the set of Midsomer Murders

Chatting to Weekend Magazine, he said: "I see no reason for Midsomer ever to stop. The only reason it would stop is if audiences go off it or somebody at ITV loses their nerve. I can imagine it going on and on because it keeps reinventing itself.”

Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins in Midsomer Murders

The show even survived the exit of its lead star back in 2011. John Nettles played DCI Tom Barnaby before passing the reins to his ‘cousin’, played by Neil. Speaking about his decision to leave at the time, he said: "I wanted to die in noble fashion in the service of my country and then be buried with full military honours in Westminster Abbey. In the event, Tom and his long-suffering wife Joyce will simply retire. It’s always better to leave when people want more.

John Nettles and Jane Wymark on the hit show

"It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series, with so many good actors and great storylines. If Neil has half the good times that I have had on Midsomer then he will be in seventh heaven. I am only worried that he is much younger than I am and a much better actor!"