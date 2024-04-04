Is Midsomer Murders returning for season 25? Show's future revealed

Midsomer Murders is returning to our screens on Sunday 14 April with the UK premiere of season 23.

The new episode, titled 'The Blacktrees Prophecy' will see DCI John Barnaby investigate the death of a survivalist, who is found murdered in his bombproof shelter. As the detective delves deeper into the case, he unravels a "dark conspiracy to reveal how far people will go to escape the end of the world".

Despite recent reports that the show is airing its 25th season, HELLO! understands that this is not the case. The show will be back with one new episode of season 23, with the air dates for the remaining three instalments yet to be scheduled by ITV.

While a 24th season was filmed last summer, with a release date yet to be announced, ITV has not commissioned a 25th series thus far.

© Bentley Productions for ITV and ITVX Series 23 premieres on Sunday 14 April

So, what can fans expect from the new episode?

The plot centres around the village of Blacktrees-on-Marsh, which sits in the heart of Midsomer and was once listed on secret Cold War documents that detailed the places Russia would target in England in the event of nuclear war.

While the listing is likely a myth, the Blacktress Prophesy sparked the formation of Midsomer's first doomsday prepper group two decades ago by fearmonger Warren Kaine.

© Bentley Productions The new episode sees the team investigate the death of a survivalist

The synopsis continues: "One morning Warren receives the call he was been waiting for - nuclear missiles have launched - vindicated, Warren races to the bunker and radios for the other preppers to meet him there.

"But as dawn breaks over Blacktrees-on-Marsh, the sun rises over village green serenity, rather than a scorched earth. Warren's resentful wife Clodagh arrives at the bunker to tell him it was a hoax but discovers Warren dead.

"As Barnaby and Winter arrive to investigate, Fleur explains Warren was suffocated, someone tampered with the air filter and sucked the oxygen out – this is someone with technical skills.

© Bentley Productions for ITV and ITVX Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

"But even Barnaby must admit he is tempted by the outdoors life and stocks up on his own survival rations when Sarah reveals that her mother is coming to stay…

"Warren, who was part of a small doomsday prepper community in the village, had found much comfort being with like-minded individuals… until now. The duo must question if someone was desperate to get their hands on Warren’s shelter, or if someone is trying to send a message? The pressure is on to work out who and why before the killer can strike again."

Neil Dudgeon will, of course, reprise his role as DCI John Barnaby, alongside Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter.

© Bentley Productions/ITV The remaining three episodes of series 23 have yet to be scheduled by ITV

They'll be joined by Fiona Dolman, who plays Sarah Barnaby, and Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins.

Meanwhile, Aran Bell plays Warren Kaine, alongside Sonita Henry as Clodagh Kaine, Cora Kirk as Etta Derby, Pal Aron as Randall Salt and Nina Wadia as Medora Salt.

Rounding out the cast are Tej Obano, Carly-Sophia Davies, Robert Cavanagh, Holly Aird, Kate Robbins, and Cayvan Coates.

Series 24 was filmed last summer

Midsomer Murders has been a staple of British TV since 1997, when it first aired. While season 25 has yet to be confirmed, Neil Dudgeon, who stars as DCI Barnaby, previously said there are no plans for the show to end anytime soon.

"I see no reason for Midsomer ever to stop," he told Weekend Magazine in 2019. "The only reason it would stop is if audiences go off it or somebody at ITV loses their nerve.

"I can imagine it going on and on because it keeps reinventing itself."