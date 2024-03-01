10 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2024

I don’t know about you, but I love a good book-to-screen adaptation. Even if I haven’t read the book, I love knowing that the story of this show or movie I’m embarking on already has a whole legion of fans who are passionate about it.

MORE: BBC drama Strike shares update on ‘wonderful’ season six, The Ink Black Heart

I also love that they are something original among a plethora of sequels, blockbusters and spin-off shows. This year there are so many that I’m excited to sink my teeth into - but where to start? Here are my top recommendations for book-to-screen adaptations this year…

Mary and George - Sky Atlantic - 5 March

Based on The King's Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James I by Benjamin Woolley

Starring Julienne Moore and Nicholas Gatlizine as the titular mother and son duo, I have watched the first three episodes of this very raunchy period drama, and let’s just say that we might finally have something to fill the void Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ The Tudors left in our lives.

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore star in the racy new series

Full of plenty of sex (after all, it’s a currency in King James I’s Jacobean court), the show has everything you could want from a Renaissance romp; political intrigue, scheming, plenty of risqué moments - and a beheading or two. Enjoy!

The Ministry of Time - BBC

Based on The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

I love a bit of time travel, especially when it feels very fresh and original - and this one definitely does. The BBC are so confident in this project that they’ve commissioned it before the book is even out - as it will be published in May - but I have an early copy on my hands and trust me, it’ll be worth the wait! The story follows a ministry official who is tasked with being the ‘bridge’ to a 19th-century commander - who was pulled out of his time at his point of death to explore time travel. Intriguing, right?

The Ministry of Time author

Shogun - Disney+

Based on Shogun by James Clavell

You know that feeling when you start watching a show and think, ‘Ah, this is going to take over my life’? That was where I was at after watching episode one.

This show is a Game of Thrones-style drama, set in 1600s Japan where in Osaka, a kindly Lord begins using his intelligence and savvy to gain power over his opponents and decided that a very good way to do it would be to enlist the English sailors who have just washed up in Japan for the first time. Oh, and someone gets cooked in a giant pot - so ’tis not for the faint of heart!

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, Nestor Carbonell as Rodrigues

Bridgerton - Netflix

Based on Romancing Mr Bridgerton by Julia Quinn

Although some people (me) feel somewhat put out that we’re not watching Benedict’s storyline yet, I’m very excited to see how Penelope and Colin’s story plays out. The pair have been given the signature ‘season lead’ glow-up, with wallflower Penelope now looking like a stunner out of her orange and yellow garbs and in some cute cornflower blue numbers, while Colin has gone back from his travels look part-pirate and really, what more could you ask from a period drama romance?

© Netflix Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton

The Tattooist of Auschwitz - Sky

Based on Tattooist of Auschwitz - Heather Morris

This memoir adaptation follow The Little Mermaid actor Jonah Hauer-King as Late, a Jewish prisoner at Auschwitz who was tasked with tattooing fellow prisoners. It’s a deeply affecting story about love, loss and survival - especially as it chronicles Lale’s love-at-first-sight relationship with another prisoner, Gita. The book was a huge bestseller for a reason, so trust me, you won’t want to miss this one.

© Martin Mlaka / Sky UK Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov, seen here as he boards the train to Auschwitz.

Ripley - Netflix

Based on The Talented Mr Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

I’ll be honest, I’ve never read The Talented Mr Ripley and I still am yet to watch the Jude Law and Matt Damon movie adaptation - but anything where Andrew Scott is looking incredibly suave while wandering around summertime Italy is a-okay with me.

© Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/Shutterstock Andrew Scott is set to play Ripley

That being said, the premise sounds great. The story follows a young man who is paid by a wealthy industrialist to bring back with wayward son from Italy. However, Ripley becomes infatuation with Dickie’s lifestyle during his task. It’s giving the original Saltburn and I’m here for it.

Dark Matter - Apple TV+

Based on Dark Matter by Blake Crouch

I love a bit of sci-fi, and you know that feeling when you can’t leave a book alone until you’ve devoured every last minute? I devoured this one. The story follows a professor of science who laments his wasted potential while toasting to a friend’s success (despite being a very happy family man). He is then abducted on his way home and… let’s just say he actually became a very successful scientist. Confused? I guess you’ll have to watch the show!

© Sandy Morris Dark Matter is coming to Apple TV

Trust - HBO

Based on Trust by Hernan Diaz

This was such a cool novel, and I’m so excited to see how they approach the tale on the silver screen. The new HBO series will star Kate Winslet (what self-respecting HBO series doesn’t star Kate Winslet these days?) and follows a financier and his wife throughout their lives.

© Getty Images Kate Winslet is set to star

However, in the book the same tale is told several times, from very different perspectives, leaving you not quite knowing which was the objective truth. Or maybe none of them ever were? How they will do it, I don’t know, but I’m going to ‘trust’ HBO on this one!

Turtles All the Way Down - HBO Max

Based on Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

Oh good, because I hadn’t cried enough at One Day. I love a bit of John Green, and I’m so glad we’re seeing his work on the big screen again after a long break where it felt like The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska and Paper Towns all came out in one go. This new tale is about a young woman with OCD who particularly struggles with fear of germs. Starring Isabella Merced, it’ll be out on HBO Max this year. Tissues at the ready!

© John Lamparski Author John Green attends the "Paper Towns" panel in 2015

Wicked - Cinema release

Based on Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire

I mean, is this based on a novel, or is it really just based on the musical version of that novel? Either way, I am seriously excited for Wicked, the live-action adaptation of the musical of the novel by Gregory Maguire. Starring Cynthia Eviro, who is perfect in everything she stars in, Ariana Grande, who is the most Glinda-y Glinda you could ask for if the trailer is anything to go by, and the one and only Anthony Bridgerton - Jonathan Bailey - as Fiyero, what’s not to love about this film? I only hope no one in my cinema tries to sing along to Defying Gravity.