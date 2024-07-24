Midsomer Murders viewers confused over same plot detail in new episode

Viewers who tuned into the latest episode of Midsomer Murders on Tuesday night were left a little confused as they waited over half an hour for the first death to take place.

While a murder usually occurs fairly quickly in each episode, fans were left waiting a little longer in the latest instalment, titled 'A Grain of Truth'.

WATCH: Do you remember when Holly Willoughby appeared on Midsomer Murders?

In the new episode, superstar couple of the baking world, Tom and Chrissie Larkton, open an organic bakery in the newly restored Larkton's Mill. Despite Chrissie growing up in the village, the new bakery stirs up resentment from the village residents, with many old local businesses struggling and rumours that Tom and Chrissie are planning to expand their bakery.

But when several locals are dosed with dangerous hallucinogenic after eating bread rolls from the bakery, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called into action.

© Mark Bourdillon Robert Gilbert guest stars as Tom Larkton in episode three

While many fans were compelled by the story, others were left wondering when the first murder would occur.

One person penned: "35 mins in and not one Murder! #midsomermurders!!!!" while another added: "Midsomer NO Murders #MidsomerMurders."

A third person remarked: "Credits have rolled and no one's dead yet?!"

© Mark Bourdillon Viewers praised the 'twisty' plot

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Eventually, farmer Nathan is killed after being locked in a grain silo and suffocates under the piling grain. Barnaby and Winter's investigation becomes a race against time as they must find the murderer before they strike again.

Taking to social media, fans praised the intriguing episode. One person penned: "Enjoyed that. Nice twisty story with lots of red herrings and no-one really obvious. A few odd deaths but nothing ever the top, just right. #MidsomerMurders."

© Mark Bourdillon Paul Chahidi played Gabriel Arnson

Others were pleased to see appearances from a number of guest stars, including Robert Gilbert as Tom Larkton, Rebecca Night as Chrissie Larkton, Jo Martin as Denise Bantrig and Martin Trenaman as Silas Bantrig.

One person wrote: "Thoroughly enjoying watching @TrenamanMartin and Jo Martin guest star in tonight's #MidsomerMurders: A Grain of Truth. Cracking talent, great episode."

A second fan added: "Lovely to see @therealjomartin on #MidsomerMurders and of course forgiven for baking cursed cake."