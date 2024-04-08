Bridgerton fans left 'screaming' over incredible link to The Gentlemen – did you spot it?

Bridgerton fans have spotted an incredible link between the popular period drama and Netflix's gangster series, The Gentlemen.

Guy Ritchie's new show stars Theo James as army officer Eddie Horniman, the second-born son of the Duke of Halstead, who is pulled away from his life in the military to take over his family's 500-year-old estate Halstead Manor following the death of his dad, only to learn that it's part of an underground cannabis empire.

WATCH: Did you enjoy The Gentlemen?

While tuning into the first episode, one viewer spotted that Gloucestershire's Badminton House, which doubled up as Halstead Manor in the show, was also used in season one of Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings' home.

Taking to social media, one Bridgerton fan shared their excitement after discovering the connection between the shows. "So I just started watching The Gentlemen and I literally screamed when I realized that it's the same house as Daphne and the Duke's! I immediately knew when he yelled, 'pull!' LOL!! My husband says I've rewatched the episodes way too much to have been able notice this. I can't help it, I'm obsessed! Did anyone else notice this?"

© Netflix Badminton House doubles up as Halstead Manor in The Gentlemen

Other fans also noticed the link, with one person writing: "Omg I knew that place looked familiar!!!!" while another added: "I shouted at the TV: 'That's the Duke's house!'"

A third viewer penned: "Yessss!!! So as I saw it, I knew too!!! Was so excited I had to look it up to see if they used the same venue."

Badminton House is a large Grade I-listed country estate in Gloucestershire which in real life is owned by the Duke of Beaufort.

© Netflix Badminton House also features in Bridgerton

As well as Bridgerton and The Gentlemen, Badminton House was also used to film the Bridgerton spin-off series, Queen Charlotte. Scenes that took place in the private bedchambers of the Danbury Estate were filmed at the 17th-century house.

The estate was also used as a filming location for the films Pearl Harbour and 28 Days Later.

© Christopher Rafael/Netflix Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman in The Gentlemen

The house, which is set among 52,000 acres of land, features several rooms, including a drawing room, ballroom and servant's kitchen, with Georgian decor, making it an attractive location for period dramas. Outside, the estate offers formal gardens, orchards, an orangery, a private church, as well as an airfield, hunting lodge and woodlands.

Speaking about why Badminton House made the perfect setting for Halstead Manor in The Gentlemen, location manager Iggy Ellis said: "Badminton felt immediately right for Halstead because it's a proper, lived-in home, rather than a National Trust museum.

© Netflix Gloucestershire's Badminton House has been used as a location for film and television in recent years

"So inside there'd be some walking sticks by the door or a few shotgun rounds from where they'd been out shooting. There were cracks and tired bits, as you'd get in every family home. But there was also [an] oil painting and history and majesty. It felt perfect for our story."