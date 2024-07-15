Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher issues major update on 'insane' season four: 'I was trying to catch my breath

Ready to pour it out? Sweet Magnolias has officially wrapped on season four – cue more margarita nights with the girls! Currently, Netflix is yet to confirm a release date, but in the meantime, JoAnna Garcia Swisher is dishing on the next instalment.

Speaking to People, the actress gave fans an idea of what to expect. "First and foremost, a lot happens in season 4 — like, jaw-dropping moments," she began.

© Photo: Getty Images JoAnna Garcia Swisher promised plenty of "jaw-dropping moments"

Calling the latest series "insane," JoAnna noted: "This season isn't without its inevitable swooping romance and beautiful moments and really tough, heartbreaking moments."

"It's got all of the Sweet Magnolias things, but it's just in a package of pedal to the metal," she continued. "There's not just one or two things that happen this season. And literally, the first half of the season. I was trying to catch my breath when I was reading the scripts because at the end of every episode I was like, 'What?'"

The TV star as Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias

JoAnna, who portrays Maddie Townsend, revealed that filming on season four had wrapped in May. Sharing a photo alongside her co-stars Brooke Elliott and Heather Hadley, the TV star told fans: "This was BY FAR my favorite season…not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.

"There are a million photos I can't wait to share when Season 4 streams, but until then I will leave ya with one of me and two of my favorite humans. The three of us are just one piece of a world (on the screen and off) that make Serenity and @sweetmagnoliasnetflix what it is and we love getting to share it all with you!"

As fans will remember, season three of Sweet Magnolias left us with more questions than ever.

Among them, fans will be wondering if Kathy, Ronnie's vindictive sister is really gone for good after coming to town with a vendetta against Dana Sue. In the final episode, we saw Kathy decided to leave Serenity with Bill by her side, but whether or not they'll return remains to be seen.

© Netflix At the end of season three, Bill left town with Kathy

And on that note, Bill's supposed exit poses questions further questions for Isaac. After searching for his birth parents, the budding chef learned that Peggy was his mother and that Bill was his father. By the big finale, Bill, Peggy, and Maddie are in the know, but it's unknown if Isaac will share the truth with anyone else.

© Netflix Dana Sue and Ronnie renewed their vows

On a lighter note, Sweet Magnolias left Maddie and Cal in a healthy place, after deciding they needed to work on themselves as well as their relationship. The same can be said for Dana Sue and Ronnie who renewed their vows after heading to therapy, so in both cases, we're looking forward to seeing how their relationships evolve.

As for Helen, the headstrong lawyer still has eyes for her former flame, Erik, and now that Ryan is out of the picture, there could be room for romance in season four.