When is Bridgerton season 3 part 2 out and how many episodes are there?

Part one of Bridgerton's long-awaited third season landed on Netflix on Thursday and if like us, you've already binge-watched all four episodes, you're probably wondering how long you have to wait for part two to arrive.

The new series follows the friends-to-lovers arc between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, following on from the harsh comments he made about her during the Featherington Ball at the end of season two.

© Netflix Bridgerton season 3 tells Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story

In part one, we find Penelope determined to find a suitor in an attempt to leave home and escape her mother and sisters. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his Grand Tour in Europe to find Penelope giving him the cold shoulder after his remarks at the ball.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season," the synopsis continues. "But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

While part one has been available to stream since Thursday 16 May, viewers will have to wait until June 13 for the final four episodes, which will arrive at 8am in the UK and at midnight Pacific Time.

© Netflix Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton lead the cast

Speaking about the new season at a fan event in February, Luke Newton, who plays Colin, said: "I just think it's nice to explore another relationship. I think it's one of the most amazing things about the show is that each year we focus on a new couple.

"So, each year, it's a brand new story and we get to dive into their relationship and their growth. I think it just means that each year, people will relate to a different story.

Part two will arrive on June 13

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope, said of her character's storyline: "I didn't expect it to be as emotional as it was. The scripts were phenomenal and the story is so brilliant.

"I think we wanted to do it justice, but I hope this season will make, people can feel not being seen and make everyone realize how deserving and worthy they are of love."

© Netflix Sam Phillips plays Ton newcomer Lord Debling

Like the previous two seasons, series one features some steamy moments between the two leads. Speaking about filming the intimate scenes, Nicola said: "It was like scary that we were friends to begin with because when you thought about doing that stuff with your friends, you're like, 'Oh!' But then we could talk about it and have a laugh about it and it ended up quite fun."

She later added: "So much happens in this season, it's wild."

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.