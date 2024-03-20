Bridgerton reveals swoon-worthy new Anthony and Kate clip ahead of season three – watch

The social season is almost upon us! Ahead of the Bridgerton season three premiere, Netflix has unveiled a swoon-worthy new clip.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the streamer gave us a glimpse of newlyweds Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton in the upcoming instalment. "As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest," teased the caption.

Get a first look at newlyweds Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton in season three

In the run-up to series three – which will debut in two parts – fans have also been treated to some first-look photos in recent months, not to mention a major 'Polin' teaser. Back in February, Netflix shared a video of a tense exchange between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, and to say it sparked a fan frenzy would be an understatement.

© Netflix Netflix revealed another Bridgerton teaser in February

During a heated conversation, we saw the young debutante finally confront Colin over the comments he made about her at the Featherington ball at the end of season two.

The clip opened with Penelope bidding Colin goodnight, prompting him to ask whether she needed a chaperone. "Spinsters do not need chaperones," she replies. "I am in my third year on the marriage mart with no prospects to show for it. What would you call that?"

Bridgerton releases Penelope and Colin scene from season 3

Confused, Colin asks: "Something wrong, Pen? Between us, I mean. I wrote to you, this summer, as I always do, and you did not respond."

As their exchange escalates, Penelope finally reveals: "I overheard you at my mama's ball last summer telling everyone how you would never, ever court Penelope Featherington.

"Because I embarrass you. Of course, you would never court me. I am the laughingstock of the ton, even when I change my entire wardrobe. It just never occurred to me that you, of all people, could be so cruel," she says before storming off.

With Kate and Anthony passing the baton, Penelope and Colin, who have been friends forever, are set to be the focus of season three.

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," teases the synopsis.

© Netflix Season three will focus on Colin and Penelope's love story

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Colin begins to wonder if he and Pen are more than friends

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."