Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller and Selena Gomez bring out the glamour for day 6 of Cannes Film Festival – see the photos

The Cannes Film Festival entered its sixth day on Sunday, and the stars shone as bright as ever on the red carpet, with many A-list performers pulling out all the stops.

The day's big events as the festival celebrates an incredible 77 years included a photocall for the film Emilia Perez, the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet and a high-profile Red Sea International Film Foundation industry networking event.

Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek and Selena Gomez were just some of the famous faces to make an appearance, where they were joined by Zoe Saldana, Scott Eastwood, Julianne Moore and Kevin Costner, among others.

The VIPs of film and TV strutted their stuff by the French Riviera, looking as stylish as ever.

Keep reading to see who else was in attendance – and of course, to check out the best photos of all of their gorgeous looks…

1/ 14 © Getty Salma Hayek The Oscar-nominated star rocked an ethereal lilac look as she attended the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner on Sunday evening.

2/ 14 © Getty Sienna Miller A beaming Sienna Miller walked the red carpet for Horizon: An American Saga, sporting a floaty pale blue dress and keeping her blonde locks loose, continuing her reputation for being a style influencer in the gorgeous frock.

3/ 14 © Getty Selena Gomez The Only Murders in the Building star was in great spirits ahead of a screening of her new movie, Emilia Perez, where the actress and singer received a lengthy standing ovation that brought her to tears.

4/ 14 © Getty Julianne Moore Wearing vibrant green with her trademark auburn hair pulled back in a sleek style, the iconic American actress attended the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet on the sunny Sunday afternoon in France.

5/ 14 © Getty Michelle Yeoh Another Oscar winner channeling old-school Hollywood glam on the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet was ageless beauty Michelle Yeoh, who wore a striking dress complete with a leather bustier on Sunday.

6/ 14 © Getty Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu The multi-lingual performer shot to international fame as the titular character's tres-demanding boss on Netflix series Emily in Paris and in Cannes, she walked the red carpet for Horizon: An American Saga.

7/ 14 © Getty Isabelle Huppert Cool as ever in shades and with her hair in a loose bob, the legendary French actress defied the warm weather in a statement faux fur outfit as she strode down the red carpet.

8/ 14 © Getty Scott Eastwood Scott is following in dad Clint's footsteps as an actor, and the 38-year-old looked as dapper as ever dressed all in black as he soaked up the sun.



9/ 14 © Getty Zoe Saldana Zoe Saldana wore a bold look as she slipped into an uber low-cut top with an oversized jacket, beaming as she posed for photographers on the Emilia Perez red carpet.

10/ 14 © Getty Luke Wilson The American actor has long been a fan favourite for cult classics including Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums, and on Sunday made an appearance on the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet.

11/ 14 © Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley The model and actress donned a sleeveless dress, statement earrings and a slick hairdo for the The Substance red carpet on Sunday, a horror movie helmed by Demi Moore.

12/ 14 © Getty Kevin Costner The Yellowstone actor made his second successive red carpet appearance as he attended a screening of Horizon: An American Saga alongside many of his Hollywood cohort.

13/ 14 © Getty Carla Bruni The model-turned actress, who is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, looked coquettish as she posed for photographers on the red carpet for The Substance on Sunday.