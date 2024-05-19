Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller and Selena Gomez bring out the glamour for day 6 of Cannes Film Festival – see the photos
Digital Cover film

Check out the best pictures as the annual festival continues…

Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
8 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival entered its sixth day on Sunday, and the stars shone as bright as ever on the red carpet, with many A-list performers pulling out all the stops. 

The day's big events as the festival celebrates an incredible 77 years included a photocall for the film Emilia Perez, the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet and a high-profile Red Sea International Film Foundation industry networking event. 

Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek and Selena Gomez were just some of the famous faces to make an appearance, where they were joined by Zoe Saldana, Scott Eastwood, Julianne Moore and Kevin Costner, among others. 

The VIPs of film and TV strutted their stuff by the French Riviera, looking as stylish as ever. 

Keep reading to see who else was in attendance – and of course, to check out the best photos of all of their gorgeous looks…

1/14

Salma Hayek attends the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. © Getty

Salma Hayek

The Oscar-nominated star rocked an ethereal lilac look as she attended the 2024 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner on Sunday evening. 

2/14

Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Sienna Miller

A beaming Sienna Miller walked the red carpet for Horizon: An American Saga, sporting a floaty pale blue dress and keeping her blonde locks loose, continuing her reputation for being a style influencer in the gorgeous frock. 

3/14

US actress Selena Gomez poses during a photocall for the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 19, 2024. © Getty

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star was in great spirits ahead of a screening of her new movie, Emilia Perez, where the actress and singer received a lengthy standing ovation that brought her to tears.

4/14

Julianne Moore attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Julianne Moore

Wearing vibrant green with her trademark auburn hair pulled back in a sleek style, the iconic American actress attended the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet on the sunny Sunday afternoon in France.

5/14

Michelle Yeoh attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Michelle Yeoh

Another Oscar winner channeling old-school Hollywood glam on the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet was ageless beauty Michelle Yeoh, who wore a striking dress complete with a leather bustier on Sunday. 

6/14

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

The multi-lingual performer shot to international fame as the titular character's tres-demanding boss on Netflix series Emily in Paris and in Cannes, she walked the red carpet for Horizon: An American Saga.

7/14

Isabelle Huppert attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Isabelle Huppert

Cool as ever in shades and with her hair in a loose bob, the legendary French actress defied the warm weather in a statement faux fur outfit as she strode down the red carpet. 

8/14

Scott Eastwood attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. © Getty

Scott Eastwood

Scott is following in dad Clint's footsteps as an actor, and the 38-year-old looked as dapper as ever dressed all in black as he soaked up the sun. 

9/14

US actress Zoe Saldana poses during a photocall for the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 19, 2024. © Getty

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana wore a bold look as she slipped into an uber low-cut top with an oversized jacket, beaming as she posed for photographers on the Emilia Perez red carpet. 

10/14

Luke Wilson attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Luke Wilson

The American actor has long been a fan favourite for cult classics including Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums, and on Sunday made an appearance on the Horizon: An American Saga red carpet.

11/14

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the "The Substance" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model and actress donned a sleeveless dress, statement earrings and a slick hairdo for the The Substance red carpet on Sunday, a horror movie helmed by Demi Moore.  

12/14

Kevin Costner attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)© Getty

Kevin Costner

The Yellowstone actor made his second successive red carpet appearance as he attended a screening of Horizon: An American Saga alongside many of his Hollywood cohort. 

13/14

Carla Bruni attends the "The Substance" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 © Getty

Carla Bruni

The model-turned actress, who is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, looked coquettish as she posed for photographers on the red carpet for The Substance on Sunday. 

14/14

Venezuelan Actor Edgar Ramirez poses during a photocall for the film 'Emilia Perez' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 19, 2024. © Getty

Édgar Ramírez

The actor, who is known for The Bourne Ultimatum and TV show The Undoing, in which he starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, was the picture of contentment as he walked the red carpet for Emilia Perez, in which he stars alongside Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.

