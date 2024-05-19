Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez captivates in red hot gown after breaking down in tears in Cannes
Selena Gomez captivates in ethereal gown after breaking down in tears at Cannes Film Festival

 The actress received a nine-minute standing ovation for her role in Emilia Perez

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Selena Gomez has served up some seriously sublime sartorial moments in recent weeks, but her wardrobe for the 77th Cannes Film Festival just took her fashion game to a whole new level. 

The Disney alum, 31, has joined a fleet of A-listers in the French Riviera for the film industry's most glamorous event of the year. From wearing an uber chic Self-Portrait peplum dress to her bombshell fashion moment in an ethereal navy gown, the Rare Beauty founder has clearly entered a new style era. 

Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France.© Getty
Proving her penchant for fashion on Sunday, the actress looked divine in a romantic red dress as she stepped out in Cannes.

The striking scarlet number featured off-the-shoulder sleeves adorned with ruffled tulle roses, before falling into a fit-and-flare silhouette. 

Selena opted for a timeless beauty look, styling her chocolate-brown tresses in Hollywood waves and rocking a nude lip for the photocall of her new movie, Emilia Perez, which received an impressive nine-minute standing ovation at the screening last night. 

The actress looked breathtaking in her red dress© Getty
The star couldn't contain her tears as she tried to hide her emotions at the Palais des Festivals on Saturday.  

Selena looked overjoyed throughout the rapturous applause in celebration of the first showing of her new musical crime drama, co-starring Zoe Saldana and Edgar Ramirez.

The actress recieved a nine minute standing ovation

The Only Murders In The Building star looked equally breathtaking for last night's occasion, donning an off-the-shoulder column dress elevated with a contrasting white neckline. 

Her look was reminiscent of the Princess of Wales' iconic Roland Mouret dress worn to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

The Princess of Wales often wears Roland Mouret for poignant moments

"Thank you Cannes!" Selena penned in an Instagram post. "I’m so honored to be a small part of something so special in Emilia Pérez - Jacques, thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me. @zoesaldana @karsiagascon @edgarramirez25 and every single person part of this film absolutely blew me away. Love you guys."

Fans rushed to comment on Selena's post, gushing over her talents. "It's so fun to watch you succeed in everything you do. You inspire me and I am proud to be your fan," read a sweet comment, as another fan penned: "Thank you so much for being the best idol anyone can ever ask for. We're proud of you and love you so much."

