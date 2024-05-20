Cannes Diary day 7: Kevin Costner comments his kids' support and Demi Moore can't contain her Cannes excitement

Welcome back to our seventh and final Cannes Film Festival daily diary! I cannot believe we have come to the end of our time here on La Croisette.

Despite the overall exhaustion from the red carpets, parties and celebrity spotting, I have to say I am a little bit heartbroken to be leaving the bright lights of the French Rivera - it has been a trip like no other.

But before I wax lyrical about what an incredible week it has been, we still have so much to catch you up on on the celebrity front - and boy are you in for a treat.

Back to the Cap

Ahead of our red carpets this morning, last night we were invited back to the resplendent Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc for a glamorous party celebrating Tiki Tane Pictures. The evening was punctuated by spectacular food, an even more spectacular view and, of course, a delicious glass of rosé.

© Vivien Killilea The A-list hotspot makes the perfect place for yacht watching and sunset spotting!

It was such a joy to be back at the A-list hotspot, where HELLO! understands Kevin Costner is staying. And whilst we didn't get a chance to chat with the Yellowstone star over a cocktail looking out at the French Riviera from the comfort of the Cap, we did get to see him at the Palais.

Catching up with Kevin Costner and Demi Moore

Our final day saw both Kevin and Demi make an appearance - both of whom caught up with Emmy on the red carpet as they attended the press conferences for their movies The Substance and Horizon.

“It's wonderful being here with my kids” Kevin told HELLO!. Adding that his standing ovation last night "stunned him". "I wasn’t expecting that," he confessed.

© VALERY HACHE Kevin opened up about having his children with him at the festival

Jokingly, he added: "I hope the fans feel like they got their money's worth!"

Meanwhile, Demi Moore commented on how having her first-ever film at the festival feels. "Loving Cannes. It's been an amazing experience. My first film in Cannes!" she said.

© JB Lacroix Demi looked fabulously chic for her press conference

Dennis Quaid, who also stars in The Substance, shared he was more than bowled over by his standing ovation at the premiere, explaining, "I loved it, it was amazing. It was a floating ovation. That's what it felt like."

One last hurrah

Before heading to our last party of the trip, we paid a visit to Palm Beach Hotel, home of Nammos Beach Club.

The hotel is the go-to for a Cannes party with it hosting the opening night soirée this year - and we can see why with its impeccably chic marble interiors and picture-perfect lunch set-up. Upon its completion, it's sure to be one of the biggest hotspots the area has to offer.

A photo of Nammo beach club in Cannes

It was a rather exclusive glimpse into the ultra-luxe location, as the venue isn't entirely finished, but still, the likes of footballer Mbappe paid them during their first week this week.

HELLO! goes to Cannes Film Festival © Edward Berthelot Join us in Cannes! HELLO! is heading to Cannes Film Festival this year to be on the ground for Europe's most glamorous, lavish and exciting movie event - and we will be sharing it all with you! Our TV and Film Editor Emmy Griffiths alongside reporter Isabelle Casey are on the ground to bring you the biggest moments from the week - what what's the plan, Cannes? You can catch up with us via our day-to-day video diaries posted on HELLO!'s YouTube channel. You can also join us on TikTok Live, Instagram Stories and our daily diary here on hellomagazine.com. À bientôt!

After enjoying an exceptional lunch and what felt like the 100th glass of rosé this trip, we headed back to get ready for the Women in Film Cocktail reception at the magnificent Forbes Villa, where we hope to get a final glimpse of the Hollywood stars who have been here this week.

Au revoir for now

I think I speak for both of us when I say we will be leaving a left a little piece of our hearts in Cannes. The trip has certainly exceeded our expectations when it comes to the celebrity appearances, the fashion and of course the parties.

We have loved sharing our Cannes experience with you! See you next year!

We hope you have enjoyed our coverage, au revior for now, see you next year!