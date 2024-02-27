Kevin Costner's teenage son Hayes makes acting debut in Oscar winning dad's first film in decades

Kevin Costner's son Hayes is following in his father's footsteps as he makes his acting debut in none other than a Western film.

The trailer for Horizon: An American Saga, directed by Kevin, features his 15-year-old son playing a character who defies his mother - played by Sienna Miller - as their home is under attack. As Sienna's character begs him to join her in the basement, the young man says: "It's all right. I'm gonna be with dad".

Kevin Costner’s son, Hayes, makes acting debut in Horizon: An American Saga - watch the trailer

It seems that Hayes will play the same lead as his father, 69, in the film.

"Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie", Kevin explained. "He's 13 years old and the screenplay's been around longer than that," the Oscar winner told PEOPLE.

The casting of his own son may have even been an attempt to get the teenager to spend some quality time with him.

© Allen Berezovsky Kevin with sons Hayes and Cayden

"He's very good, but I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," Kevin joked. "And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.'"

Kevin is the father of seven children altogether, and he's keen to set the record straight that he's like any other dad.

© David Livingston Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

"I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," Kevin said back in 2022 "When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party. I'm just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works."

Kevin and Christine Baumgartner recently finalized their divorce after almost 19 years of marriage, after the 49-year-old filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, citing "irreconcilable differences", in May 2023.

Before his relationship with Christine, Kevin was previously married to Cindy Silver for 16 years, and they share three adult children together: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35. The Yellowstone actor also shares a 27-year-old son named Liam with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Horizon: An American Saga is reportedly about the four years of the Civil War, reflecting on an "emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lense of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America," according to the synopsis.