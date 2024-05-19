Kevin Costner mourns Yellowstone co-star in emotional post

Kevin Costner is mourning the loss of Dabney Coleman. Taking a break from the Cannes Film Festival, the actor penned an emotional post to his beloved co-star on Saturday.

"One of the most heart-wrenching scenes I've been a part of," he captioned a still from season two of Yellowstone. "What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman. May he rest in peace."

© Instagram Kevin Costner penned a tribute to his late co-star, Dabney Coleman

As fans will remember, Dabney appeared as Kevin's on-screen father, John Dutton Jr., in the hit western drama. His episode – 'Sins of the Father' – aired in 2019.

Boasting an extensive list of credits, Dabney's best-known films include 9 to 5, Tootsie, WarGames, The Muppets Take Manhattan and You've Got Mail. He also appeared in episodes of The Guardian, Ray Donovan, Recess and Boardwalk Empire.

Dabney's death was confirmed this week with his daughte, singer Quincy Coleman, announcing that he'd died at his home in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday. He was 92.

© Instagram The actor appeared in season two of Yellowstone

"My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humour that tickled the funny bone of humanity", she said. "As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

Dabney is survived by his children, Quincy, Randy, Kelly and Meghan, and his grandchildren, Hale, Gabe, Luie, Kai and Coleman.

Following the news, some of the biggest names in Hollywood have penned tributes to the actor. "We just loved him," noted Dabney's 9 to 5 co-star, Lily Tomlin.

"So very sorry to hear of the death of the wonderful #DabneyColeman," shared Friends alum, Morgan Fairchild. "We went out for a bit in the '80s and I adored him. This town has lost one of a kind. He put his indelible stamp on every part & was also a helluva nice guy! Condolences to his family."

© Getty Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan paid his respects

Taylor Sheridan – the creator of Yellowstone – has also paid his respects. Speaking to Deadline, the writer and film producer reflected on Dabney's incredible legacy, as well as his unforgettable performance in Yellowstone.

"I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist, but more importantly I witnessed Dabney's humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions)," he began.

"I never forgot those lessons, and was humbled myself when he agreed to appear on Yellowstone. His performance was yet another lesson in bravery and emotional honesty. Dabney Coleman is a treasure. He will be missed and admired, always."