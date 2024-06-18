George Stephanopoulos' ongoing GMA absence explained as family share update from exotic location

George Stephanopoulos has been noticeably missing from Good Morning America for the past few days, with Whit Johnson stepping in to sub him.

The long-term ABC star is instead enjoying some quality time with his beloved family, far away from his home in New York City.

On Tuesday, George's wife, Ali Wentworth, took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself relaxing in the sun in Italy, which is where the couple have jetted off to.

George and Ali are currently in Lake Como, and it appears that their daughters, Elliott and Harper, who have both returned home from college for the summer, are with them too.

George isn't the only GMA anchor in Europe right now. Robin Roberts is soaking up the sun in Portugal for a work assignment, where she's been joined by her wife, Amber Laign. Lara Spencer, meanwhile, is in the UK, having traveled to Liverpool with her husband Richard McVey and daughter Katharine, to see Taylor Swift perform.

It's been a busy time for George, who has been busy promoting his latest book, The Situation Room, over the past few weeks, following its release in May.

The book has been a huge hit already, and was even named as a New York Times bestseller, something Robin announced live on GMA recently, to the delight of George.

George and Ali are also now making the most of their summer with their daughters, having struggled initially after becoming empty nesters last August. Their youngest daughter Harper, 19, flew the nest to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Their oldest daughter Elliott, is a student at Brown University, and spent a semester in London this year. George recently revealed his daughters were back during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

He told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."