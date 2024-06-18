Lara Spencer leaves GMA co-stars far behind her as she embarks on unforgettable venture

Lara Spencer isn't one to stay in the same place for long, and is always traveling, both for work and leisure.

The Good Morning America star has been making some fond memories this week too, having taken some time off work to fly across the pond.

After arriving in the UK, along with her husband, Richard McVey, and daughter Katharine, Lara and her family enjoyed a very special evening at the sold-out Taylor Swift concert.

The family watched the pop sensation in Liverpool, and Lara shared footage and photos from the night on social media. She wrote: "Definitely worth scrolling to last clip. Boy did we have a TIME. #taylor."

Several of Good Morning America's anchors have been enjoying time off over the summer. Robin Roberts is currently working from sunny Portugal, while George Stephanopoulos has also been absent for the last few weeks, likely enjoying some quality time with his daughters Elliott and Harper, who are both now home from college for the summer.

Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis have been holding down the fort along with Michael Strahan.

Lara's trip to London is extra special, as she's been reunited with her beloved daughter, who flew the nest last August, making her an empty nester.

Katharine attends the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, which is also where Lara's co-star George's daughter Harper attends. Throughout Katharine's first year at college, Lara has shared several updates with her followers.

Just before her daughter left home, she posted a photo of the pair of them posing outside their house in Connecticut, which had been decorated with a balloon arch. "Today is the start of a new chapter in your life. Write your story, baby," she wrote in the caption.

Ahead of Katharine leaving, Lara spoke to HELLO! about her children, and reflected on her feelings concerning her youngest daughter flying the nest.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

She also spoke about the benefit that was having both her kids at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings. "One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

The star's oldest son, Duff, attends Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Lara ensured her last summer with Katharine living at home, was an extra special one. She had a proper send-off and following her high school graduation, the two took a trip to Florence, Italy with some of her daughter's friends.

She may no longer be married to David - who was previously a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker - but they have remained friends and dedicated to raising their two children.

They were married for 15 years and when they divorced in 2015, they told Page Six that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together."