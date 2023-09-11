George Stephanopoulos' actions at Robin Roberts' wedding baffle GMA fans - as wife Ali Wentworth reveals all

George Stephanopoulos was one of the many famous faces who stepped out to attend Robin Roberts' fairytale wedding to her long-term partner Amber Laign over the weekend.

The Good Morning America co-anchors were all there to celebrate the marriage, and George - who is notoriously private and serious - delighted fans after his wife Ali Wentworth made a surprising confession about the evening.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star shared a number of photos from Robin and Amber's special day on Instagram, revealing that plenty of dancing was involved!

"What were we celebrating? Well swipe…… The beautiful wedding of two incredible women! It was an honor to witness such a love filled union. And we DANCED!!!!" the Ali's Well That Ends Well author wrote.

Comments soon came in, with one writing: "You mean George danced?!!" while another wrote: "George danced!!" A third added: "The question is, did George dance?"

Other footage from the wedding - shared by Robin herself - showed the two brides enjoying their first dance, surrounded by their loved ones cheering them on.

The GMA star was also surprised by her siblings, who all chose to perform a dance routine to This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan, much to the delight of their famous sister.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on their wedding day

The couple have been through a lot of hardship over the 18 years they've been together, including Robin's bone marrow transplant and breast cancer battle, and more recently, Amber's breast cancer diagnosis.

Many tributes from guests followed shortly after the big day, with many of Robin's co-stars sharing heartfelt messages, and stating how wonderful the wedding was.

© Fred Lee Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan are all incredibly close

DeMarco Morgan wrote: "R O B I N - A N D - A M B E R - We had a time on Friday night ‘with’ and ‘for’ these two AMAZING souls!! LOVE was definitely in the air fasho. Congrats to the oh so lovely @robinrobertsgma and her sweet Amber. And, the DJ was FIRE too."

Alongside a series of photos, Lara Spencer stated: "What a night celebrating the marriage of Robin and Amber. We laughed, we cried, we danced and danced and danced again. Congratulations Mrs and Mrs Laign Roberts. We love you both so very much."

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan on GMA

Dr. Jennifer Ashton added: "Oh what a night celebrating the love and marriage of two special people, @robinrobertsgma @amberita1227 So much joy in the room; such a beautiful wedding; stunningly beautiful brides!"

Ginger Zee wrote: "Robin & Amber. Everyone was on the dance floor from the first beat, energized by the gorgeous love and joy we were so honored to witness."

Deborah Roberts, meanwhile, added: "Love is in the air. What a beautiful celebration of @robinrobertsgma and @amberlaign1 as they made it official. Best wishes to the happy couple."

