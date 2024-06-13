George Stephanopoulos missing from GMA as Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are joined by different host

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face on Good Morning America, having been an anchor on the ABC morning show for over two decades.

But on Thursday, the GMA star was noticeably missing from work, with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan hosting alongside another familiar face.

Instead of George, Whit Johnson, who hosts the weekend editions of Good Morning America, was sitting in the star's seat.

George has had a busy week, and on Monday turned the tables by appearing as a guest, rather than an anchor, on another well known morning show.

The best-selling author took a trip to the Live studios, where he caught up with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos was missing from GMA on Thursday

During the interview, he opened up about his new life as an empty nester, following his youngest daughter Harper's departure from the family home in August last year.

George and his wife Ali Wentworth were devastated and found it initially hard to deal with, but nearly a year later, the couple are enjoying the benefits of it, as well as relishing the moments they do have with their daughters when they come back to visit.

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were joined by Whit Johnson instead

In fact now, both Harper and her older sister Elliott are back home for the summer. George revealed: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

Robin and Michael were thrilled to be joined by Whit for the morning

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

© Heidi Gutman George has been working on GMA for over two decades

The positive outlook on empty nest life is a far cry away from last August, when Ali in particular was incredibly open about how difficult the transition was for the couple as a family.

When Ali and George dropped Harper off at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, the podcast star took to Instagram to share a photo of them both walking hand in hand, having dropped their daughter off at her dorm.

George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth became empty nesters in 2023

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned. "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Something else that has been keeping George busy this year is his latest book, The Situation Room, which was released in May. The book has already become a New York Times Bestseller and has received high praise from readers around the world.