George Stephanopoulos reflects on bittersweet memory following change to family life

George Stephanopoulos is a doting father to two daughters, Elliott and Harper, who he shares with wife Ali Wentworth.

The Good Morning America star and his wife faced a big transition in their family life earlier this year, when their youngest child, Harper, 17, went off to college.

Always at the forefront of his mind, George reflected on a bittersweet memory with his two girls when they were younger during Wednesday's GMA, as the anchors spoke about the new American Girl Doll.

He said: "I just had a wave of memories from when my girls got their first American Doll dolls. That was fun."

George and Ali raised their daughters in Washington D.C. during their early years, before moving to New York City in 2010 when the news anchor accepted a job on GMA.

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentowrht with daughters elliott and Harper

He has been a chief anchor on the show since 2014 news anchor took over Dianne Sawyer's role on the popular morning news show.

At the time of moving to NYC, George's wife Ali spoke about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

George Stephanopoulos and his daughter Harper - who flew the nest at the end of August

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

It was definitely a big change for George and Ali when Harper left home at the end of August, to attend college in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ali and George are getting used to life as empty nesters

Their oldest daughter Elliott, 21, is a student at Brown's University, so slightly closer to home. Ali in particular opened up on social media about how emotional it was for the couple to say goodbye to their youngest child.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she’s ready to launch'! But… I don’t think I’m ready!," she wrote. "I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote - 'the bed’s too big, the frying pan too wide'.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth pictured soon after dropping their daughter off at college

"I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it’s brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I’ll be under my covers." The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George's youngest daughter at her graduation before leaving for college

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

