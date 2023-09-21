Love At First Sight: The full cast and where you've seen them before

Rom-coms are back, people! Netflix recently dropped a brilliant new film called Love At First Sight and fans have nothing but praise for the new flick.

Apart from the gorgeous storyline and heartwarming moments, the cast is getting a lot of credit. There are many names packed in the movie who you'll definitely recognise. Find out who they are and where you've seen them before…

WATCH: Love at First Sight on Netflix official trailer

Hayley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan

Playing the leading role of Hadley Sullivan is Hayley Lu Richardson. Hadley is on her way to London from the States for her dad's wedding and ends up meeting a handsome stranger on the way, and love soon blossoms between them.

Fans of The White Lotus will recognise Hayley thanks to her role as Portia, the exasperated assistant to Tanya (RIP) played the brilliant Jennifer Coolidge. Hayley has also appeared in Five Feet Apart and Columbus.

© Netflix Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan in Love at First Sight

Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones

Playing Oliver Jones, an actor from England, is Ben Hardy. Ben Hardy is perhaps best known for his role as Peter Beale in EastEnders, but the actor has gone on to crack Hollywood in recent years. In 2018, he played Queen drummer Roger Taylor alongside Oscar-winner Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody. He's also appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse, Only the Brave and The Girl Before.

© Netflix

Jameela Jamil as the narrator

Jameela Jamil has a role in Love at First Sight as the narrator. Jameela is an activist, podcast host, former radio DJ-turned-actor. Her previous credits in The Good Place, She Hulk and Super Pets.

© Netflix Jameela Jamil as Narrator in Love at First Sight

Rob Delaney as Andrew Sullivan

Andrew Sullivan is Hadley's dad who is getting re-married in London. He's played by comedy actor Rob Delaney, who fans will most likely recognise from the brilliant comedy, Catastrophe, which also starred Sharon Horgan.

His other credits include Black Mirror and Bombshell.

© Jeff Spicer Rob Delaney

Dexter Fletcher as Val Jones

Val Jones is Oliver's dad and is played by Dexter Flecher. Dexter is an esteemed big-screen actor and has appeared in movies like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Layer Cake. In more recent years he's worked as a director, his credits include Rocketman and Eddie the Eagle.

© Morgan Lieberman Dexter Fletcher

Sally Phillips as Tessa Jones

Tessa Jones is Oliver's mother, her story is tinged with sadness because she's been diagnosed with cancer but has decided to not have treatment. Sally Philips has been in plenty of notable TV shows and films such as Bridget Jones, Miranda, Veep, I'm Alan Partridge and more.

© David M. Benett Sally Phillips attends the press night after party for "Bleak Expectations" at Browns on May 18, 2023

What is Love at First Sight about?

For those who haven't yet tuned in, the synopsis reads: "After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection.

"A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seatmates into soul mates?"