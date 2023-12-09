Monty Don’s stunning Tudor hall home went through a decade of restorations – take a look inside

Monty Don found his forever home off the beaten track. Setting his sights on a historic Tudor hall house with a 2-acre abandoned field out back, the presenter and his wife, Sarah, saw endless potential – but it came with its challenges.

After buying Longmeadow in October 1991, the couple were determined to create the home of their dreams and embarked on a decade of renovations together. "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation," Monty told The English Home. "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work."

WATCH: Monty Don films magical moment inside picture-perfect home

Nowadays, Longmeadow serves as a haven for Monty, his wife Sarah, and their dogs. Complete with 10 work rooms and studios, a sitting room and four bedrooms, it's also perfect for entertaining – especially when the couple's children, and grandchildren, stop by for a visit. Want to take a look around? Without further ado…

The exterior © Instagram Monty's home is breathtaking. The traditional red-brick exterior, and beautifully pruned box hedges, make you feel like you've stepped into the past. This particular photo captures one side of the house, but around the front, the Tudor design elements shine through, with oak timbers on show.

Living room © Instagram Monty's sitting room is the embodiment of cosy country living. Characterised by neutrals and earth tones, the space is light and airy, thanks to the oak-frame windows and white linen curtains. A voracious reader, the TV star has also installed bookcases along the back wall. At the centre of the room, Monty and Sarah have an armchair each, but more often than not, it's the dogs that occupy them! In the past, the Gardeners' World presenter has joked that it's "illegal" for the dogs to sit on the furniture, but it seems that his pets have other ideas.

Kitchen © Instagram Monty spends a lot of time in the kitchen. During his interview with The English Home, he even called it "the beating heart of the house." "It is a large farmhouse kitchen with a big open fireplace, long oak table where we mostly eat and, of course, a large Aga, which we bought in pieces from the corner of a builders' merchant in 1991 for £1,000," he told the publication. Above, you can also see the 500-year-old oak beams which adorn the interiors – a reminder of Longmeadow's rich history.

Dining area © Instagram It's hardly surprising that the gardening expert loves to fill his home with fresh flowers. Sharing a glimpse of the dining area at his home, fans were also treated to a glimpse of the dark mahogany furniture that adorns the sun-kissed space.



The potting shed © Instagram Since 2011, Longmeadow has served as the primary filming location for Gardeners’ World, and if you’re a die-hard fan of the show, you’ll be well-acquainted with Monty’s potting shed. Equipped with endless gardening tools and trays; this month the star’s been using the space to plant tulips in anticipation for spring 2024.