Michael Weatherly touches down in Budapest ahead of NCIS: Tony and Ziva spin-off – details

Michael Weatherly has arrived in Budapest, one of the key filming locations for the NCIS spin-off, Tony and Ziva. Taking to X on Saturday, the actor – who is set to reprise his role as Tony DiNozzo – shared a photo from his trip to the Hungarian capital. "Wandering Budapest and taking in the sights…" he teased in the caption.

Michael and his co-star, Cote de Pablo, are preparing to shoot their new TV show over the summer. Production is slated to begin in Budapest before moving to various locations around Europe.

Details surrounding Tony and Ziva are currently limited, although the show is expected to premiere sometime in the second half of 2024. A specific release date is yet to be confirmed.

© Getty Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are gearing up to film NCIS: Tony and Ziva over the summer

An official synopsis for the series, which will consist of ten episodes, has been released. It reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

When Michael and Cote first announced their spin-off series in May, the duo gave fans an idea of what to expect. "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with [showrunner and executive producer] John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," they said in a joint statement.

© CBS Photo Archive Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) in NCIS

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

© Getty Brian Dietzen would love to cameo in the spin-off series

Currently, it's unknown if Tony and Ziva will crossover with the flagship NCIS series, although Brian Dietzen would love to cameo in the spin-off. "I'm so happy for Michael and Cote and think John McNamara is going to do a fantastic job for them," he told Deadline.

"It sounds very atypical for NCIS as far as the storytelling because it won't be a case-of-the week type of show. That said, if they say: 'Hey we need Jimmy Palmer on a plasma screen' at any point, I'd say hell yes, that'd be fun, I'd do that in a heartbeat."