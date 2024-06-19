Michael Weatherly makes fresh comment on NCIS Tony/Ziva spin-off plot amid new casting details

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has shared fresh details about the upcoming Tony/Ziva spin-off, which will see the actor reunite with his former co-star Cote de Pablo as they reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Speaking at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival at the weekend, Michael revealed that Tony and Ziva's teenage daughter Tali will play an important role in the series, bringing "a new element of trouble" to the story.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo star in NCIS: Tony and Ziva

"Every choice that Tony and Ziva have to make in their adventure, their child is first and foremost in the front of their mind," he said via Deadline. "When we were on the NCIS the mothership, we didn't have children."

The 55-year-old continued: "When you have a child, you have to navigate what is best for them. And then maybe you have a co-parent that you have a tumultuous relationship with… and oh, wait, we also have to save the world."

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The spin-off follows Tony, Ziva and their daughter Tali

Michael's comments come amid some exciting casting news. According to TV Line, the show will feature a "British nanny/bodyguard" type role, as well as a "Russian hacker extraordinaire", and a "French Interpol liaison".

The upcoming Paramount+ series, titled NCIS: Tony and Ziva, will be filmed in Budapest and other locations in Europe this summer and is expected to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

Michael shared an update earlier this month as he touched down in the desert ahead of filming. "Getting ready to begin the adventure…#ncisverse #tony&ziva #desert," penned the actor alongside a sun-soaked snap.

© Getty Michael and Cote are executive producers on the show

The ten-part series promises to be an "action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter" and finds Tony and Ziva living in Europe, where they've been raising their daughter.

The full synopsis reads: "Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The series is expected to air in late 2024 or early 2025

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."