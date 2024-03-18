Michael Weatherly hints at Cote de Pablo and Brian Dietzen reunion in NCIS return – details

Michael Weatherly has hinted at his former NCIS co-star Cote de Pablo's potential return to the flagship CBS drama.

During an Instagram Live with Brian Dietzen, who stars as Dr Jimmy Palmer on the show, Michael – aka Tony DiNozzo – teased a "surprise" project involving Brian and Cote, who played Ziva David from 2005 to 2013, before making brief cameos in later seasons.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael Weatherly teased a "surprise" involving Cote de Pablo and NCIS

"As Brian Dietzen knows, there is going to be a surprise Cote de Pablo thing, but I am not allowed to talk about it, and Brian has been a part of it," explained Michael. "I think it's going to blow people's brains because she does not do this stuff, Brian knows. She's a very private person, and I'm a little bit more outspoken and open to, you know, putting myself on show. But Cote will be making an appearance. I tease that she will be making an appearance very soon.

"I can't wait for everyone to see her again," he added.

© Getty Images Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer, appeared on an Instagram Live with Michael

This isn't the first time Michael has teased "surprises" in recent weeks. Taking to social media earlier this month, the 55-year-old teased "more surprises" amid the news that he and Cote will be reprising their NCIS roles in an upcoming spin-off series.

Responding to a fan who asked what he's most looking forward to regarding the new drama, Michael penned: "Probably seeing what a Tony/Ziva offspring looks like? And then working with John McNamara and team. And btw - there are MORE surprises coming very soon! Hahahaha! Aha!"

The upcoming spin-off, which has been nicknamed NCIS: Europe, will see Michael and Cote reprise their roles as Tony and Ziva, who are on the run across the continent.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Michael and Cote are starring in a new spin-off series

The series finds the couple living in Paris, where they've spent the last few years raising their daughter, Tali. But when Tony's security company is attacked, Tony and Ziva must go on the run as they find out who's after them and hopefully learn to trust one another again in the process.

So, when did we last see Tony and Ziva?

Michael made a brief return to NCIS in an episode that aired in February. The instalment paid tribute to the late David McCallum and saw Tony reunite with his colleagues Jimmy and Agent McGee ahead of Ducky's funeral. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Tony DiNozzo makes a comeback in special NCIS episode

Meanwhile, Cote last appeared on the show back in season 17 when Ziva was finally released from a life on the run and able to return to Tony and Tali in Europe.

Speaking about the series, which will consist of ten episodes, Michael and Cote said in a joint statement: "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The upcoming spin-off is set in Europe

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

Production is set to commence later this year.