Michael Weatherly sends NCIS fans into meltdown with major update on Tony & Ziva spin-off

Michael Weatherly has touched down in the desert as he prepares to film the new NCIS spin-off, Tony and Ziva, with his good friend and co-star, Cote de Pablo.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, the actor shared a photo from a mystery location, captioned: "Getting ready to begin the adventure…#ncisverse #tony&ziva #desert."

Sparking a major reaction from NCIS fans, many were quick to pen their delight. "We #Tiva fans as so very excited for this! Thank you, Michael and #Cote for bringing this to us and making it happen! Can't wait! Big hug!!" wrote one.

"I'm living for this show, I really can't wait to see Tony and Ziva together again," noted a second.

© Getty Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will shoot NCIS: Tony and Ziva across Europe this summer

With production commencing this summer, the upcoming spin-off will reportedly premiere sometime in the second half of 2024, although a release date is yet to be confirmed. The series will consist of ten episodes.

"Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," teases the official synopsis.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

© CBS Photo Archive The series will follow Tony and Ziva as they continue to raise their daughter Tali

Dynamic duo Michael and Cote have also given fans an idea of what's to come, after teaming up to talk about their show on Instagram.

"I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love," teased Cote.

Additionally, Michael and Cote revealed further details in a joint statement issued in May. "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with [showrunner and executive producer] John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," they began.

"The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"