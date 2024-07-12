Did NCIS star Michael Weatherly just tease a major cameo for Tony/Ziva spin-off?

Michael Weatherly will soon be reunited with Cote de Pablo on-screen in their new NCIS spin-off show, NCIS: Tony and Ziva – and we think the actor may have just teased an amazing cameo.

The pair, who will reprise their roles as married couple Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the new series, host a podcast together, where they discuss all things NCIS with various guest stars.

© CBS Photo Archive Michael and Cote are starring in a new spin-off, NCIS: Tony and Ziva

In the latest episode, Michael and Cote welcomed actor Eric Christian Olsen, who played Marty Deeks in NCIS: Los Angeles until its cancellation last year.

The trio reminisced about their time on the NCIS franchise until the topic turned to Michael and Cote's upcoming spin-off, with the former suggesting that Eric could make an appearance on the show.

"It would be lovely to see you in the NCIS universe again," said the Bull star, winking at Eric. While the conversation moved on before Eric could respond to the idea, he's previously expressed an interest in reprising his role in the Australia-set spin-off, NCIS: Sydney.

© CBS Photo Archive Eric Christian Olsen played Marty Deeks in NCIS: LA

Ahead of the show's premiere last year, the official social media channel for the franchise shared a teaser trailer – and Eric couldn't help but comment.

"Deeks loves surfing and Oz has great waves......" penned the actor.

WATCH: Did you watch NCIS: Sydney?

Fans last saw Eric on their screens in the emotional final episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, which aired in May last year and saw Marty and his wife Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) discover they were having a baby.

Since then, Eric has been busy with other projects, including his executive producer role on CBS's Matlock reboot starring Kathy Bates, which aired last year. The actor hasn't revealed any future TV projects so far, so let's hope he has a space in his schedule for a cameo in the new spin-off!

© CBS Photo Archive Could Deeks make an appearance in NCIS: Tony and Ziva?

The upcoming Tony and Ziva series will be filmed in Budapest and other locations in Europe this summer and is expected to be released in late 2024 or early 2025.

The show follows the couple, who have spent the last few years raising their daughter Tali in Paris. When Tony's security company is attacked, the pair must "go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again," according to the synopsis.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The spin-off is expected to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025

Michael recently shared new details about the series while attending the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.

Explaining that Tony and Ziva's teenage daughter Tali will bring "a new element of trouble" to the story, he said: "Every choice that Tony and Ziva have to make in their adventure, their child is first and foremost in the front of their mind. When we were on the NCIS the mothership, we didn't have children."

The 56-year-old continued: "When you have a child, you have to navigate what is best for them. And then maybe you have a co-parent that you have a tumultuous relationship with… and oh, wait, we also have to save the world."