NCIS stars out of costume: Mark Harmon, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and more

We're used to seeing Mark Harmon, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and Michael Weatherly in uniform on NCIS. But, when they're not solving crimes at Washington Navy Yard, the stars have completely different styles. See what they look like off duty…
Mark Harmon
With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs was always ready for battle – and it showed. In NCIS, the character was all about power dressing, with sharp suits and tailored overcoats serving as his armour. Of course, Gibbs loved a low-key look too, which is more in tune with Mark Harmon's personal sense of style.
Back in June, the actor was spotted visiting a farmer's market with his wife, Pam Dawber, and he couldn't have looked more relaxed in a white polo shirt and navy shorts.
Katrina Law
We're used to seeing Katrina Law in jeans and blazers on NCIS, but away from the show, the actress knows how to work a red carpet. Turning heads at The Strangers: Chapter 1 premiere in LA, the actress wowed in a cream sequin midi dress, layered with a linen jacket and gold accessories.
Brian Dietzen
When's he not on NCIS, Brian Dietzen gets to ditch the scrubs and have fun with his own wardrobe. Looking world's away from medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the TV star recently stepped out in tailored pants and a polo shirt for a CBS Studios event in May.
Michael Weatherly
Like Tony DiNozzo, Michael Weatherly loves a statement suit, but when it comes to the red carpet, he's more open to experimenting with bright colours. While his on-screen counterpart prefers darker tones, Michael went all out in a white linen jacket and pants, plus a baby pink shirt at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.
Wilver Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama is a lot bolder when it comes to fashion too. Leather jackets and jeans might make up his uniform on NCIS, but the star is all about pastel suits when he's walking the red carpet.
Diona Reasonover
Forget lab coats, Diona Reasonover is seriously chic, and she always serves on the red carpet. We loved her sunshine yellow co-ord at the CBS Studios FYC Event in May.