NCIS stars out of costume: Mark Harmon, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen and more

With the weight of the world on his shoulders, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs was always ready for battle – and it showed. In NCIS, the character was all about power dressing, with sharp suits and tailored overcoats serving as his armour. Of course, Gibbs loved a low-key look too, which is more in tune with Mark Harmon's personal sense of style.

Back in June, the actor was spotted visiting a farmer's market with his wife, Pam Dawber, and he couldn't have looked more relaxed in a white polo shirt and navy shorts.