Sweet Magnolias viewers saying same thing about season 3 of Netflix drama

The third season of Netflix's hit romantic drama, Sweet Magnolias, arrived on the streaming platform this week and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes.

The series, which follows three best friends from South Carolina as they help each other through the ups and downs of life, has gone down a storm with viewers, who have taken to social media to praise the season.

After binge-watching all ten episodes, one person wrote on Twitter: "Just finished watching #SweetMagnoliasS3 from Netflix... It was good. Cal and Maddie are still my favorite couple!! I hope we get a season four so I would love to see Ty and Annie end up together," while another added: "#SweetMagnoliasS3 was everything. I want more."

Fans praised the third season

A third person tweeted: "I finished #SweetMagnoliasS3 I NEED MORE!!!!!!"

Many also called for Netflix to confirm the show's future, with many hoping the drama will return for further seasons. One person wrote: "#SweetMagnoliasS3 was so good!!!! I hope the season finale wasn't a series finale. But if it is, it was a great ending!!!!" while another added: "I finished S3 of #SweetMagnolias #SweetMagnoliasS3 @netflix. You do know I'm gonna need S4 and 5 right? About to rewatch it the next few days."

© Netflix Carson Rowland plays Tyler in Sweet Magnolias

Other fans also called for more scenes between lifelong friends, Tyler and Annie, following the hint of romance between the pair. One viewer tweeted: "Annie and Tyler haven't much interaction this season yet and I hate it," while another wrote: "Ty and Annie seem to be most talked about on social media…. Why not have more of them in S3?"

A third person added: "I NEED MORE TYLER AND ANNIE SCENESSSS SEASON 4 NOW NOWWW."

Will there be a season four of Sweet Magnolias?

So far, Netflix has yet to confirm whether or not Sweet Magnolias will return for a fourth season.

© Netflix JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley star in the series

If the show is renewed, we'd expect the new episodes to arrive sometime in 2024.

What is Sweet Magnolias about?

For those unfamiliar with the show, it follows lifelong best friends, Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, as they juggle work, relationships and friendships in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Series three landed on Netflix this week

The third season follows on from the brawl at Sullivan's, with Maddie wrestling with the best way to help Cal and "clear her own emotional path". Meanwhile, Helen faces some "difficult decisions" about the men in her life and Dana Sue endeavors to find a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community without upending her family.

The synopsis continues: "The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation.

© Netflix Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen in the series

"Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause - with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas."