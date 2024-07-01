Unforgotten star joins star-studded cast of Derry Girl creator's new Netflix thriller - details

Unforgotten actress Sinéad Keenan is set to star in Netflix's upcoming new comedy thriller from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee – and it sounds incredible.

Sinéad will star opposite Roísín Gallagher (The Dry), and Caoilfhionn Dunne (Industry) in the series, titled How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. It follows three childhood friends in their late 30s who come together over the news of a fourth friend's death, which leads them on a "dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as they try to piece together the truth of the past," the synopsis teases.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Unforgotten?

Production is currently underway in Ireland, with supporting cast members expected to be announced at a late date.

Sinéad portrays stressed-out mother of three Robyn, while Roísín stars as clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, and Caoilfhionn plays dependable, inhibited carer, Dara.

The trio have been in a tight-knit group since their school days. Now in their late 30s, they're about to embark on "the most thrilling adventure of their lives".

© Netflix Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne star in the series

The synopsis continues: "When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, Greta, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past. A show about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t turn out quite like you'd expected."

Creator, writer and executive producer Lisa of the show: "I couldn't be more excited to start production on HOW TO GET TO HEAVEN FROM BELFAST. I've loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara – three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives. A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let's go girls!"

© Netflix Production is underway on Lisa McGee's new Netflix series

Lisa has teamed up with some of her Derry Girls colleagues for the show, including director Michel Lennox and producer Brian J. Falconer.

All three leads are familiar faces on our screens. Sinéad is perhaps best known for her role in Unforgotten, having taken over from Nicola Walker as the lead detective in series five. She's also starred in Being Human, Little Boy Blue, and Showtrial.

Sinéad Keenan is best known for her starring role in Unforgotten

Meanwhile, Roísín rose to fame thanks to her role in the comedy-drama The Dry, and also starred in Sky's romantic comedy, The Lovers, opposite Johnny Flynn.

Caoilfhionn is known for playing Jackie Walsh in Industry, and Brearn in the historical fantasy series, Britannia.