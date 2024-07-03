Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals 'emotional' moment filming season 6 scene with co-star – details

Alexandra Breckenridge revealed she became "emotional" while filming a scene for the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River after a kind gesture from her co-star Annette O'Toole.

Annette, who plays Hope in the Netflix drama, appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Alexandra's podcast, I Like You Very Much, which she co-hosts with her co-star Zibby Allen.

Teasing the new episode on social media, Alexandra shared a short clip from her and Zibby's conversation with Annette, in which the actress recalled a sweet behind-the-scenes moment from filming the Netflix drama.

Alexandra, who stars as Mel Monroe in the romance series, became teary after revealing Annette had encouraged her to leave the set in Vancouver to catch her flight home to Georgia while they were still filming a scene together.

"When we were working together recently and you told me to go to the airport when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to miss my flight.' It was on your close-up of the scene we had been doing," Alexandra explained, adding: "I'm getting sweaty palms just thinking about it!"

"I got so emotional when you were like, 'Go. Just go," she continued, holding back tears. "Because I missed my kids so much and you completely understood and you were just like, 'Go'."

Fanning her face to dry her tears, Alexandra added: "I was so emotional at the time, I don't think I ever let it out or said anything but I was so appreciative."

Reassuring her co-star, Annette pointed out how important family is. "I didn't know up until that point," she said. "You could have gone earlier and not worried about getting to your plane because there's nothing more important than that. Nothing."

Fans were quick to respond to the sweet story in the comments section, with one person writing: "Love this," while another praised Annette, adding: "Love love LOVE Annette, what a beautiful human. That lady's got her priorities in order. Glad you made the flight."

After months of filming, it's no surprise that Alexandra was keen to return home to her two young children, son Jack and daughter Billie, whom she shares with her musician husband Casey Hooper.

The couple, who wed in 2015, live in Atlanta, Georgia, having moved from Los Angeles after their two kids were born.

Opening up about their decision to relocate across the country, the This Is Us star told Atlanta Magazine in January 2019: "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

While Alexandra tends to keep photos of her children off of social media, she has opened up about parenthood on several occasions.

She told Us Weekly in 2017: "When you have children. It just changes what's important to you. Trying to find time to keep up with my hair or nails, they take me away from Jack. So I tend to put those things off."